Execution, effort at high levels for Pitt in rout of Omaha

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Part of the reason Pitt has played at a crawl this season — ranked 264th in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted tempo rankings entering Wednesday — is its lack of depth.

Developing trusted reserve options is crucial to Kevin Stallings with ACC play approaching, and Omaha was certain to test Pitt's depth with the 10th-fastest offensive pace in the country. The first-year Pitt coach gained confidence in his bench during a 94-75 win at Petersen Events Center.

“The development of our bench is very important,” Stallings said.

On Monday, Stallings told reporters he hoped reserve forward Ryan Luther gained a measure of confidence in the win against Rice on Saturday. In the game, Luther scored a career-high 20 points. On Wednesday, Luther tied the score at 31-31 with a 3-pointer late in the first half. On the next Pitt possession, Luther made an effective pump fake and drove baseline for a layup to give Pitt a 33-31 lead with 2:16 to play. Luther recorded his 15th consecutive field goal made Wednesday, which set a Pitt record.

“We had a little foul trouble,” said Luther, who finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. “When (several starters) are not on the court, I try to be more aggressive.”

Luther began a strong close to the half and another bench member, point guard Justice Kithcart, continued it. Kithcart converted a steal to a layup and led a strong defensive effort to close the half. He played 21 minutes.

“I thought Justice Kithcart was a big part of the (run to close the half),” Stallings said. “I thought his energy at the front of the press was a big part of that. He got some deflections, that steal and layup. I thought this was his best game.

“If he continues to play like this in league play, it will be a big shot in the arm for us.”

Michael Young hit a 3 to extend Pitt's lead to 46-33 at the break. With the shot, Young passed former Panther star Brandin Knight for 16th place in scoring in program history.

Stallings said prior to Wednesday's game he was more concerned with efficiency than pace. After a sluggish start, Pitt was efficient offensively, as it kept scoring en route to their second highest points total of the season. Pitt scored a season-best 99 points against Gardner-Webb earlier this season.

Pitt shot 56 percent from the field and made 10-of-21 3s.

Young and Jamel Artis, who entered as the ACC's first-and third-leading scorers respectively, were again dominant with the ball. Young scored a game-best 24 and Artis added 19. The duo combined to make 16-of-27 shot attempts.

“This is the first game we've put really good halves together,” Young said.

While Pitt (10-2) was excellent offensively against Omaha (7-6), sustaining defensive efficiency and energy remain works in progress.

Artis struggled when guarding quick Omaha point guard Tra-Deon Hollins. It is apparent Pitt will struggle to contain penetrating guards, which is a reason why Stallings has employed more zone defensive looks than he typically does. It's another reason why the development of Kithcart is important.

Hollins finished with 17 points, making six of nine field goal attempts.

“In terms of a complete performance, it was OK,” Stallings said. “We have a ways to go.”

Travis Sawchik is a staff writer for Trib Total Media. Reach him at tsawchik@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Sawchik_Trib.