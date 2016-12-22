Pitt defense getting healthy just in time for Pinstripe Bowl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When you break down Pitt's defense and analyze it piece by piece, it wouldn't be a stretch to conclude that strong safety Jordan Whitehead, cornerback Avonte Maddox and nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett were the unit's most valuable players.

• Whitehead might be the team's surest tackler, and his 59-yard interception return for a touchdown against Virginia might have been the defense's biggest play before the Clemson game.

• Maddox is Pitt's most experienced cornerback and possesses more ball skills than most of his teammates in the secondary. He intercepted two passes, including one for a touchdown against Marshall.

• Jarrett is a 340-pound mountain of a man who clogs the middle on runs plays, is agile enough in space to collect 19 unassisted tackles in nine games and, on occasion, puts heat on the quarterback.

But all three were unavailable or limited because of injury in the latter stage of the season. Jarrett missed the last three regular-season games, Whitehead the last two and Maddox only started two of the final six.

So when defensive coordinator Josh Conklin sounded a bit chipper Thursday during a Pinstripe Bowl conference call, it turned out to be good news for the coaching staff. Pitt could put some of its previously injured defensive players back in the lineup against Northwestern.

“We feel like we have a lot of guys who are healthy, a lot of guys who are back,” Conklin said. “We are almost to full strength again.

“We're excited to be getting back to playing our brand of ball with guys like Avonte Maddox and (cornerback) Phillipie Motley, all those guys.”

Coach Pat Narduzzi said essentially the same thing earlier in the week, without naming names.

The possible return of Motley could be important because his lower-extremity injury occurred while Narduzzi was looking for answers at cornerback. Motley, a redshirt sophomore, started against Virginia and Virginia Tech before he missed the final four regular-season games.

Aside from Motley, Pitt has other young defensive backs who were forced into service. Among them are:

• Redshirt freshman Dane Jackson, who started three of the past four games and returned an interception for a touchdown against Syracuse.

• Freshman Damar Hamlin, who made reserve appearances against Virginia Tech, Miami and Clemson. He missed the past two games — he wasn't on the injury list provided by Pitt — with his redshirt season gone.

Pitt will need to shore up leaks in its pass defense after five opposing quarterbacks threw for at least 406 yards.

Northwestern's Austin Carr is the latest big-play wide receiver to test Pitt's secondary. He led the Big Ten in receptions (84) and yards (1,196), often working in the slot.

“(The slot) was a concern for us all year,” Conklin said.

Conklin called Carr, 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, “sneaky fast.”

“No question, he's a great player. He does a great job of running routes. He gets open.”

Another encouraging note is the return to practice of sophomore outside linebacker Elijah Zeise, who started and hurt his ankle in the opener and missed the rest of the season.

Even if he doesn't play in the bowl game, Zeise looks like he will recover in time for spring ball where he can get ready to play a key role next season.

“He's super athletic. He can fly around,” senior middle linebacker Matt Galambos said. “He's starting to get back in the mix. It's good for him to get more and more reps, become more comfortable and learn more for next year.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.