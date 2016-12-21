All-star games show Pitt football program making strides

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're seeking tangible progress made by Pitt football, nothing can replace that elusive ninth victory the Panthers will try to nail down Wednesday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Pitt hasn't won nine games since the 2009 team was victorious in 10.

But if you had access to the private files of some NFL general managers, you might see another sign Pitt is making small but multiple blips on the league's radar.

Six Pitt seniors will play in postseason all-star games next month, and quarterback Nathan Peterman had his choice of the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game. (He chose the Senior Bowl.)

Further, three seniors who will be in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 28 in Mobile, Ala., are listed among the top eight prospects at their positions by NFLdraftscout.com, a website that evaluates college players. They are:

• Belle Vernon's Dorian Johnson, rated the No. 2 guard behind Indiana's Dan Feeney.

• Fox Chapel's Adam Bisnowaty, the No. 5 tackle.

• Peterman, the No. 8 quarterback.

Defensive end Ejuan Price and tight end Scott Orndoff will play in the East-West game, and cornerback Ryan Lewis has accepted an invitation to the NFL Collegiate Bowl. Both games are Jan. 21.

NFL draft analyst Rob Rang, writing for The SportsXchange/CBSSports.com, lists Johnson as the 32nd overall prospect coming out of college.

He wrote, “While perhaps lacking the flash of the so-called ‘skill position' prospects, few will enter the NFL more highly regarded than Johnson, a former blue-chip recruit who started all four years for the Panthers and capped his career as an All-American (and Senior Bowl invite) in 2016. Quick, agile and technically sound, Johnson projects as a Day 1 starting guard in the NFL.”

In all, NFLdraftscout.com lists 15 Pitt players on its prospect list, more than double last year's total of six. Among them are running back James Conner, who rushed for 1,060 yards, and Price, who finished sixth in the FBS with 12 sacks. Both are ranked 14th at their positions.

Others on the list are: Orndoff (20th at position); free safety Reggie Mitchell (38); defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett (40); defensive end Shakir Soto (41); inside linebacker Matt Galambos (46); outside linebackers Bam Bradley (48) and Mike Caprara (68); Lewis (64); fullback Jaymar Parrish (19); and wide receiver Dontez Ford (121).

Such rankings are no guarantee of where players will get drafted. Situations and projections will change after the bowl and all-star games, NFL combine and personal workouts. Conner, who recovered from a serious knee injury and cancer, said he expects the NFL to consult with his doctors.

“Obviously, my health will be an issue,” he said.

Price, who needs one sack to tie Aaron Donald for fourth on Pitt's all-time list (29 1⁄ 2 ), is faced with the possibility some teams might find his 6-foot, 255-pound frame a better fit at outside linebacker.

“All I can do is bust my tail,” said Price, who, like many of his teammates, will begin preparing for the draft after the bowl game. “Wherever they want to put me, that's where they'll put me. I'll be ready for it either way.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.