Report: Oregon State offers job to Pitt AD Barnes

Pitt athletic director Scott Barnes, who was hired 20 months ago, has been offered the same position at Oregon State and is negotiating with OSU officials, The Oregonian/Oregon Live has reported. A Pitt spokesman had no comment.

Barnes' name first surfaced in connection with the Oregon State position in September after former AD Todd Stansbury left for Georgia Tech. At the time, Barnes told the Tribune-Review he and his family were happy living in Pittsburgh.

“I feel very fortunate to be in Pittsburgh,” he said, “and we are incredibly excited about our future here.”

Barnes, who was born in Spokane, Wash., and spent most of his professional life on the West Coast, hired Oregon State football coach Gary Andersen at Utah State in 2009.

Prior to the Oregonian report, Barnes tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Pitt has sold out its second allotment of Pinstripe Bowl tickets. “Nice job #PantherNation 2nd allotment SOLD OUT! Bring on a 3rd. Can't wait to see everyone in NY next week!”

