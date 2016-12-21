Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Report: Oregon State offers job to Pitt AD Barnes
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 5:30 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Pitt athletic director Scott Barnes has released a long-range plan that seeks to put the university's sports programs among the ACC's elite.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Pitt athletic director Scott Barnes holds a news conference to discuss the departure of men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon on Monday, March 21, 2016.

Updated 5 hours ago

Pitt athletic director Scott Barnes, who was hired 20 months ago, has been offered the same position at Oregon State and is negotiating with OSU officials, The Oregonian/Oregon Live has reported. A Pitt spokesman had no comment.

Barnes' name first surfaced in connection with the Oregon State position in September after former AD Todd Stansbury left for Georgia Tech. At the time, Barnes told the Tribune-Review he and his family were happy living in Pittsburgh.

“I feel very fortunate to be in Pittsburgh,” he said, “and we are incredibly excited about our future here.”

Barnes, who was born in Spokane, Wash., and spent most of his professional life on the West Coast, hired Oregon State football coach Gary Andersen at Utah State in 2009.

Prior to the Oregonian report, Barnes tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Pitt has sold out its second allotment of Pinstripe Bowl tickets. “Nice job #PantherNation 2nd allotment SOLD OUT! Bring on a 3rd. Can't wait to see everyone in NY next week!”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

