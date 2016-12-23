Penn Hills' Campbell aims high at Pitt

After experiencing his first year at the NCAA Division I level, TeShan Campbell changed his mindset on how to attack the offseason. Campbell decided it was best to become more detail-oriented in order to get to the next level.

Campbell, a 165-pound wrestler for No. 23 Pitt, finished his freshman season with an 18-10 record at 174 pounds, including a 13-5 major decision upset over No. 16 Rickey Robertson of Wisconsin.

Campbell, who was battling through a thumb injury all season, finished second at the Lock Haven Classic after losing to No. 10 Nate Jackson of Indiana, 7-4.

“My coach and I focused a lot on the little things. I wanted to widen my game and create a lot more moves. I just didn't want to be one-sided or one-trick pony. I wanted to be a student of the sport,” Campbell said.

“I learned to not be afraid of losing in practice since sometimes you practice moves. You don't just do the same moves that you are used to.”

The attention to detail, and being fully healthy after offseason thumb surgery, has paid big dividends for Campbell in his sophomore season.

The Penn Hills graduate started the season unranked but has moved up to No. 11 in the country. A state champion as a senior for the Indians, he has defeated two ranked opponents this season.

Campbell beat No. 19 Austin Reese from Ohio with a pin in 2:10 on Nov. 11. The biggest win in Campbell's eyes was a 9-6 decision over No. 11 Austin Matthews from Edinboro.

“I knew it was an opportunity to see where I was at. Just being able to realize this is one of the top guys, and I was able to do my thing is a confidence builder,” Campbell said.

Even with the national recognition, Campbell still has his eyes on his goals and will not allow himself to lose focus, which he believes occurred during his freshman year. Campbell believes if he continues to handle every small detail, including his nutrition as well as his weight, he will be able to achieve his goals.

“It lets me know that I'm getting closer to what I'm trying to achieve. Coming in, my goal was All-American and national champion so that's top eight in the country. It's just about me going out there and focusing on going to get it. It's right there. I know it's just right there,” Campbell said.

“A lot of the focus is on what I got to do. Just making sure I'm preparing myself and being able to come in and focus on the day-to-day and don't let my mindset slip when stuff starts getting tough.”

Campbell will look to continue his strong season with the Midlands Championships, while making sure his body is prepared to deal with the rest of the campaign. Campbell hopes to peak during the ACC Championships in early March and possibly two weeks later at NCAA Championships.

Even with his eyes on his own career, Campbell can't seem to forget those who helped him get where he is today. Campbell has kept in touch with those involved in the Penn Hills wrestling program, including sophomore Justin Perkins.

“I try to link up with Justin and do workouts. I try to help him out with his game. As I'm learning, I'm trying to pass down the information to him so hopefully he can use it sooner. I want the best for those guys,” Campbell said.

“I was happy to be one of the guys to make it. It lets them know they have a chance to do it. You can win it as long as you believe. No one believed I could win states my senior year. My coaches believed in me. I just want to give back because those guys showed nothing but love.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.