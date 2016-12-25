Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt players take time out from bowl prep to visit 9/11 memorial

Denis Gorman | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jester Weah beats Georgia Tech's Lance Austin in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Pitt wide receiver Dontez Ford sits inside One World Observatory in New York City in advance of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, running back James Conner and Narduzzi's son Patrick stand inside One World Observatory in New York City in advance of the Pinstripe Bowl.

NEW YORK—One by one, they walked through the silence, the permanent still. They gazed at the artifacts, enduring remains from a day most were too young to remember or fully comprehend.

When it was over, what might have been lessons taught by history teachers had become something real, something authentic.

“To see it right in front of you,” Scott Orndoff said after the Pitt football team toured the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday morning in New York City, “you get a glimpse of everything that happened that day and how horrible a day it was.

“This is the best way to learn about an event like that.”

The tours of the 9/11 Museum and One World Observatory were part of the events preceding Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, where No. 23 Pitt will meet Northwestern in the seventh edition of the game.

“This is a bowl that we wanted,” Mike Caprara said. “All of us, as the Pitt family, we're excited we're here and we're grateful for the opportunity.”

Following the tours, the Panthers traveled to Columbia on Manhattan's Upper West Side to prepare for the Wildcats.

And while Christmas Day was a work day for the Panthers, it also was a time for rumination.

“It's truly amazing,” said coach Pat Narduzzi, who recalled visiting lower Manhattan after the attacks and being able to smell the smoke from the felled Twin Towers.

Two thousand, seven hundred fifty-three died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“These people, they were just going to work,” Orndoff said. “They were doing their daily routine.”

To Caprara, One World Trade Center is a symbol.

“It's a sense of hope. You see all of these great things everyone has done here in New York to help (memorialize) all those who suffered in (the) attacks,” he said. “A sense of hope.”

Denis Gorman is a freelance writer.

