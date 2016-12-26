Pitt preps for bowl by getting away from New York glitz

NEW YORK — The question posed to Pat Narduzzi was whether the success of the football program and the athletic department has made Pittsburgh a destination for coaches and administrators.

His response was equal parts personal belief, fact, pride and defiance.

“I've always thought it is,” Narduzzi said after the Panthers' practice at Wien Stadium Monday afternoon. “It's been a major job in the past. There's been some [coaching] changes. I think that's why they hired me. I've got a feel for the area. I have a passion about taking this program back where it was: The championship back in 1976 and all the rest of the nine national championships we've [won].

“You talk nine national championships, who else has got that many? Tell me that. So the tradition has been there. The greatness has been there. Potential is there. We're going to bring that back. That's why the number nine this week is so important.”

Entering Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl against Northwestern (6-6), No. 23 Pitt (8-4) won six of seven home games at Heinz Field, but dropped three of five road games this season. The bowl game will mark the only time this season Pitt will play at a neutral site.

To that end, Pitt has been preparing for the bowl game by practicing at Wien Stadium, the off-campus football and soccer facility for Columbia of the Ivy League.

Wien Stadium is as far removed from the glitz and glamour of New York as can be while still being in Manhattan. Near the northern tip of Manhattan Island, Wien Stadium has the Hudson River and New Jersey to the west. The Bronx is a short drive east. Suburban Westchester County is north.

Essentially, Wien Stadium is a small cranny tucked into a sensory smorgasbord. It's perfect for coaches who are readying their team for a bowl game without having to cope with the daily pandemonium of New York.

Like Narduzzi.

“Our guys are ready,” Narduzzi said. “Our guys are prepared. We've worked hard through the bowl practice. I feel good where we are, 48 hours 'til kickoff.”

Still, there is no escaping the oddity that is this week. Pitt arrived in New York on Friday, and there have been daily activities massaged into the schedule such as a trip to the Radio City Christmas Show, which took place Sunday night. Following Monday's practice, the Panthers visited The Harman Store, which sells audio equipment.

It has been an untraditional work week, but that goes hand-in-hand with playing in a bowl game.

“Every bowl week is different,” Narduzzi said. “It's definitely an odd week, and it always is. But you prepare for the oddness. Our kids, it's a reward for them to come out here to New York City and enjoy this great city, the hospitality of the New York Yankees and New Era. It's an incredible atmosphere and it's what it is.”

