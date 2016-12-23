Peterman ready to put bow on abbreviated Pitt career

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consider all the thoughts, plans and blitz pickups that must be running through the mind of Pitt senior quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The team arrived Friday in New York City for the Pinstripe Bowl, triggering a variety of activities for players and other members of the traveling party:

• There's practice every day at Columbia University in advance of Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium.

• A visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday, Christmas Day.

• The opportunity to go ice skating in Central Park on Monday (maybe not the best decision a starting quarterback could make two days before a game).

• Brunch at Tavern on the Green (much safer).

• Helping his teammates conduct a football clinic for Bronx youth Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

After that, there's the game against Northwestern and the chance to claim a ninth victory, which would be only the fourth time that has happened at Pitt since 1982.

Then, it's home and back to reality for Peterman.

“I have to move out (of his apartment),” he said. “My wife and I are working on that right now. Leases, that's how they work. You have to get out once they end.”

The other major event in Peterman's life also will end Wednesday: his two-year Pitt career.

His stay abbreviated after he transferred from Tennessee last year, Peterman authored two of the best consecutive seasons by a Pitt quarterback in many years. Bill Stull was quarterback in 2008 and '09 for Pitt teams that won more games (19-16), but Peterman has thrown more touchdowns passes (46-30) and fewer interceptions (14-18).

Peterman hasn't always been a dynamic playmaker, often given the dreaded label of “game manager” by some of his critics.

But he has minimized interceptions and sacks (with the help of Pitt's best offensive line in many years) while helping wide receiver Jester Weah rise to No. 2 in the nation in yards per reception (23.4).

Early on, Peterman was smart enough to make blindside protector Adam Bisnowaty, an All-ACC offensive tackle, one of his best friends. But he also has become a leader and confidant to many other teammates.

Peterman said he struck up a quick friendship with Weah, who often sent him text messages when games didn't go well, promising to do better next time.

“I'm so happy for him and the success he had and is going to continue to have,” Peterman said, “because of his work ethic and how much he puts into it and how much he really cares.”

Peterman deflects praise from him toward his offensive linemen and pass catchers, and why not? He was sacked only nine times, and players such as Weah and tight end Scott Orndoff helped Peterman's stats with their ability to run after the catch.

“It's definitely a two-way street,” he said. “I've had a lot of time to stand back there and survey the field.”

But Peterman's ability to avoid the pass rush and gain yards with his feet also was a factor in the success of the most prolific offense in Pitt history. He ran for 291 yards and two touchdowns, often taking hard hits and bouncing back to his feet immediately.

Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz said Peterman's running ability is factored into the Wildcats' game plan.

“When he goes back to pass and you have good coverage, he has the threat of scrambling and moving the chains on you,” he said.

While preparing for Northwestern, Peterman has one eye on his future and a possible NFL opportunity. He is ranked the No. 8 quarterback prospect in the 2017 draft by NFLDraftScout.com, ahead of Baylor's Seth Russell, Iowa's C.J. Beathard and Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs, who won the job in 2014 when he and Peterman were teammates.

Transferring and getting acclimated to his new surroundings turned out to be the easiest of Peterman's tasks.

“Anytime there is change, there is a little bit of anxiety that goes with it,” he said. “But everybody welcomed me in. I couldn't have been happier with that or more blessed.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.