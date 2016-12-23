Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Pitt

Pitt adds cornerback from Florida to recruiting class
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Pitt continued to find talent in Florida, adding Lakeland cornerback Damarri Mathis to its Class of 2017. Five of Pitt's 19-man class attend high schools in Florida.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Mathis is the second defensive back in Pitt's class, joining Steel Valley safety Paris Ford. Pitt has several young cornerbacks on its roster, but it also is losing senior cornerback Ryan Lewis and three-year starting junior Avonte Maddox has one year of eligibility remaining.

The other Florida high school seniors who verbally committed to Pitt are Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) linebacker Albert Tucker, Deerfield Beach defensive end Deslin Alexandre, Palm Beach Gardens offensive tackle Jerry Drake and Plantation wide receiver Dontavius Butler.

All five players are three-star prospects, according to Rivals.com. Ford is the only four-star in Pitt's class.

— Jerry DiPaola

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.