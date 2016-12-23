Retired vice chancellor will lead search committee for new Pitt AD

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Retired vice chancellor Randy Juhl, who served as Pitt's interim athletic director last year after Steve Pederson's departure, will head the search committee that will recommend candidates to replace Scott Barnes, Pitt chancellor Patrick Gallagher said Friday.

Barnes is leaving Pitt after 20 months as athletic director to accept the same position at Oregon State, and Pitt is preparing to conduct a national search for his successor.

Juhl chaired the university's most recent athletic director search that resulted in the hiring of Barnes. Juhl also helped recruit football coach Pat Narduzzi.

“I wish Scott Barnes and his family the very best and want to express appreciation for his important contributions to Pitt,” Juhl said in a statement. “We will now conduct a full-scale national search, and I'm confident we will attract some excellent candidates for what is an exceptional opportunity.”

Gallagher said the search will be assisted by DHR International, which also partnered with Pitt on the recruitment of Barnes and others.

Appointments to the search committee and Pitt's plans for transitional leadership as Barnes starts his new job in February will be announced at a later date.