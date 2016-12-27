Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt's Narduzzi, Northwestern's Fitzgerald showcase mutual respect before bowl game

Denis P. Gorman | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 5:51 p.m.
New York Stock Exchange
From left, Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald, Pinstripe Bowl executive director Mark Holtzman and Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi at the morning opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Pat Fitzgerald turned slightly to his right and stuck out his right arm.

In turn, Pat Narduzzi twisted his torso briefly to his left and his left hand bumped against Fitzgerald's right fist in a show of friendship.

What took place in the bowels of Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon was not your run-of-the-mill news conference. Instead, it was part mutual admiration society, part open mic night.

“There's a lot of coaches out there you really have a lot of love and respect for,” Narduzzi said.

He and Fitzgerald met with reporters for the final time before Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl, where No. 23 Pitt 8-4) meets Northwestern (6-6).

“He's had opportunities to go, probably, anywhere in the country he's wanted. But he's coaching the game because he loves coaching the kids (at Northwestern),” Narduzzi said. “He loves Evanston, Ill. That's the guy that I admire. He's been a head coach a heck of a lot longer than I have. But it doesn't make (coaching against a friend) any easier or any harder. You kind of put those things aside. We'll shake hands at the 50-yard line, wish each other luck and win or lose, he's a hell of a coach, got a hell of a football team and will continue to be a good friend.”

On paper, Wednesday's bowl game appears to have the makings of an offensive explosion. The Panthers enter the game averaging 42.8 points, and Northwestern averages 25.6.

Both Narduzzi and Fitzgerald pointed toward the game's offensive stars as key to winning the Pinstripe Bowl's seventh edition.

For Pitt, the task will be to slow wide receiver Austin Carr. A senior, Carr caught 84 passes for 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

“That's a big, big question,” Narduzzi said. “That's the fun thing when you go against a great player like that. You really find the insides of who he is. He will be a challenge to stop.

“He reminds me of (Ryan) Switzer from North Carolina. I think he caught 27 balls on us. So I don't know how we stop him. We're going to find out. We hope he drops a couple balls, that's part of it. We hope he doesn't (get) some perfect throws, that's part of it. And our guys will have to execute and know where he is. He's kind of like the Waldo of their offense. You have to know where he is.”

In Northwestern's case, limiting the effectiveness of running back James Connor, playing his last collegiate game, is only part of what needs to be done in order to win.

Fitzgerald stressed the Panthers aren't a one-man offense.

“When you pop on the tape, you see the player of the year in the ACC. That level player. We've seen some really good backs this year in the Big Ten like we typically always do and I would put James up there at the top,” Fitzgerald said.

“It's going to be a huge challenge. It would be easy if it was one of our Big Ten teams we see each week, the back and that's it.

“(But Pitt has) a dynamic offense because of all the pieces. It starts up front. They're physical. I think (Pitt's offensive line is) averaging over 30 starts for the starting five. Great tight end. Great, great skill sets on the outside. (A) quarterback, to me, that's just outstanding. I wish it was just James. It would make the challenge a little easier, but it's not. And that's what I think makes Pitt such a complete offense. How well they play as a unit.”

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer.

