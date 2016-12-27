Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Trainer who worked with Narduzzi's late dad at Columbia catches up with Pitt coach

Denis P. Gorman | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 5:36 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

NEW YORK — A lifetime spent working in college athletics led Jim Gossett to expect the briefest of interactions.

He knew Saturday was to be a work day for Pitt, the first day the Panthers were going to be able to practice in New York in preparation for the Pinstripe Bowl.

As such, he would have been pleased with a 30-second conversation with Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi. What took place resonated deeply.

“It's like time stopped,” said Gossett, Columbia's head athletic trainer in a phone conversation Tuesday morning. “I don't think he was thinking about anything (else other than) our conversation.”

Gossett plans on being at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday for the Pinstripe Bowl but added with a laugh he celebrates “performance.”

The two men talked for five minutes about Narduzzi's dad, Bill, who was the defensive coordinator at Columbia in 1986-87 before dying of Hodgkin's disease in 1988.

Gossett said Bill Narduzzi “felt comfortable” at Columbia. “Felt loved by everybody,” Gossett said.

Gossett stressed Bill Narduzzi “played a monumental role” during his time with the Lions.

When Bill Narduzzi worked at Columbia, his son had transferred from Youngstown State to Rhode Island. But as best as Gossett could remember, the two never crossed paths during that time.

That changed last Saturday.

“Pat really was engaging. I see a lot of the qualities he has his father had” said Gossett, who noted Narduzzi “gave me his business card and said ‘email me.' ”

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer

