Short-handed Pitt falls to Northwestern in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK — Pitt limped to the finish line of the 2016 season Wednesday and failed to find enough able bodies in a 31-24 loss to Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl.

With six injured starters — including quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back James Conner and All-American guard Dorian Johnson — missing all or parts of the game, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called on his reserves in a tight, intense contest before 37,918 at Yankee Stadium.

Peterman left the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter, Conner did not play in the second half after rushing eight times for 32 yards and Johnson was helped off the field with a leg injury.

Pitt played the entire game without defensive end Rori Blair (coach's decision) and also lost safety Terrish Webb in the first half. Safety Jordan Whitehead (arm) missed his third consecutive game, and injured nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett played sparingly.

Pitt (8-5) has lost six of its past nine bowl games. Northwestern improved to 7-6 for the season.

Northwestern took a 28-24 lead with 8 minutes, 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from quarterback Clayton Thorson to running back Garrett Dickerson.

On the ensuing Pitt series, with backup quarterback Ben DiNucci running the offense, Quadree Henderson lost a fumble to defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster. The Wildcats took a 31-24 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Jack Mitchell with 6:14 left.

DiNucci did lead one touchdown drive, throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to fullback George Aston to give Pitt a short-lived 24-21 lead.

But while seeking the tying touchdown late in the game, DiNucci, who was playing for the first time this season, was intercepted by Northwestern's Jared McGee on the Wildcats' 3. He threw a second interception to safetey Kyle Queiro with 1:22 left.

But it was Northwestern's running game that made a difference throughout the game. The Wildcats ran for 252 yards — Pitt had been allowing an average of 109 — and Justin Jackson did the most damage, rushing for a career-high and Pinstripe Bowl record 226 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

Before Peterman left the game, he ran 5 yards for a touchdown to give Pitt a 17-14 lead. But Northwestern regained the lead at 21-17 on a 40-yard run by Jackson.

Pitt failed to trim the lead with 3:38 left in the third quarter when Chris Blewitt missed a 43-yard field goal attempt.

Pitt fell behind 14-10 at halftime, largely because the Panthers surprisingly could not stop Northwestern's running game. All-Big Ten wide receiver Austin Carr had only two catches for 20 yards in the first half, but Jackson ran for 149 yards on 19 carries, including touchdown runs of 8 and 16.

Pitt was held to three points in the first quarter, its second-lowest output to start a game this season. Blewitt's 46-yard field goal was his first since the game-winner at Clemson.

Pitt lost a chance to boost its early 3-0 lead when Conner was stopped for no gain on fourth down from the 1. On the previous play, Aston appeared to score, but officials ruled he was down at the 1. Replay review confirmed the call.

Northwestern took advantage of the defensive stand when Jackson ran for 68 yards, the longest run from scrimmage against Pitt this season. Jackson set a career high with 91 yards rushing in the first quarter.

Two snaps later in the second quarter, Jackson scored from the 8 to give Northwestern a 7-3 lead.

With his team down 7-3, Peterman rallied Pitt into the red zone again, but the drive ended with an interception by safety Godwin Igwebuike at the 3.

Peterman threw five of his seven interceptions in the last six games.

He recovered, however, to hit Jester Weah for a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.