Pinstripe Bowl notebook: Pitt's AD search in early stages

NEW YORK — Pitt's search for a new athletic director is in its embryonic stages, but chancellor Patrick Gallagher believes the university is laying the foundation to find the person who will replace Scott Barnes.

“It's just getting started,” Gallagher said before Pitt's 31-24 loss to Northwestern at Yankee Stadium. He was seated at a news conference with Northwestern and Pinstripe Bowl officials and Pitt deputy athletic director Dan Bartholomae.

“Obviously, Scott Barnes is actually still the AD for the time being,” Gallagher said. “His termination date isn't until early February, so we're going to take advantage of that and have a smooth transition that let's us start a search process right away.

“We've already begun to put that in place. We're expecting to be a very competitive destination for some great AD candidates.”

Barnes, who has been at Pitt only 20 months, was named Oregon State's athletic director Thursday.

Attendance matters

Pitt's first trip to The Bronx in 54 years was a business success.

Now, the task will be to replicate that effort in what should be the most hospitable of locales: home.

Gallagher pushed back at a question regarding Pitt's attendance woes at Heinz Field. The Panthers drew 322,531 for their seven home games, an average of 46,076.

Pitt set a Heinz Field record of 69,983 for the Penn State game but averaged 42,091 in the other six.

“We actually did pretty well at Heinz Field this year in terms of ticket sales,” Gallagher said. “Pittsburgh as a sports town likes a great product. So the way we think about it is we want the game day experience to be great, and we want Pitt football to be a very strong program.

“I think with those two in place, you're going to continue to see improvement in attendance, and we think the bowl games are indicative of something that's really important, which is the Pitt fanbase is building. It's proving that it will travel and support this team, and that will only carry over to regular-season games as well.”

Yankee Stadium sold out

Yankees president Randy Levine predicted the game would be a “sellout” in the 37,000-seat range because of renovations at Yankee Stadium. The announced crowd was 37,918.

Bartholomae said Pitt sold out two allotments of bowl tickets for “the second straight year.” Later, a Pitt spokesperson estimated the school sold 8,000 tickets.

Jackson named MVP

Northwestern running back Justin Jackson did not take home the Pinstripe Bowl rushing record. The game's MVP award will have to do.

“Big city, big stage,” Jackson said after rushing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. “We've been saying that all week. Just walking into Yankee Stadium (Tuesday), it hit a lot of us.

“It's an iconic venue. It's really just the aura about it. Great people have gone through here. A lot of people (said), ‘Derek Jeter has (urinated) in this urinal.' Stuff like that.”

Honoring Sager

Northwestern honored the late Craig Sager with a decal on its helmets. Sager, a longtime sports broadcaster, died Dec. 15 after a long and public fight with cancer. He was 65.

“Craig Sager was as important a Northwestern Wildcat as we had,” athletic director Jim Phillips said. “A perfect, fitting plaid background with the initials C.S. I know Craig is smiling about that. He was an incredible person, world-class individual for all of those that know him.”

Sager graduated from Northwestern in 1973.

“Just like to lift our thoughts and prayers up to Craig Sager's family,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Obviously a great friend to our program. He's played in our booster club golf outing, been very supportive of the university and Northwestern athletics and Northwestern football.”

What about Cutch, Joe?

During the pregame news conference, Yankees manager Joe Girardi joined officials at the head table, but reporters were instructed to limit questions for him. Later, he returned to talk baseball.

Asked about the proposed the three-way trade for Andrew McCutchen involving the Pirates, Yankees and White Sox, Girardi did not offer any clarity.

“There is always a lot of talk about suggestions of what could happen and what couldn't happen,” he said. “Obviously, Andrew McCutchen is a very, very talented player, a very good player. I'm sure there are 30 clubs that would like to have the services of Andrew McCutchen.

“My job is to manage the guys who are in the room, and that's kind of what my focus is. But he's a great player.”

Pressed on the possibility of Pirates/Yankees trade talks, he declined comment.

“I really can't get into that, those types of things. That's really a question for (general manager) Brian Cashman.”

Girardi, a Northwestern graduate, wore his school's sweater to the news conference and revealed he delayed a family vacation to attend the game.

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer. Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.