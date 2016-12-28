Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Offense shines again as Pitt avoids late letdown vs. Marshall
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 9:33 p.m.
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter dunks against Marshall during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Pitt center Rozelle Nix grabs a rebound alongside teammate Ryan Luther during the first half against Marshall on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Petersen Events Center.
Pittsburgh guard Cameron Johnson (23) passes the ball underneath the basket past Marshall forward Ryan Taylor (25)during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Pitt's Cameron Johnson is fouled by Marshall forward Ajdin Penava during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Petersen Events Center.
Panthers forward Sheldon Jeter drives to the basket past Marshall guard Stevie Browning during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt forward Michael Young drives past Marshall forward Christian Thieneman during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Cameron Johnson dunks against Marshall during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Petersen Events Center.

Marshall has a penchant for pushing the pace, but the Thundering Herd met their match when Pitt answered a frenetic tempo with 3-pointers followed by a display of dunks for a 20-point halftime lead Wednesday.

The Panthers almost let it slip away.

Jamel Artis and Mike Young scored 30 points each as Pitt survived a furious Marshall comeback to hold on for a 112-106 victory at Petersen Events Center.

“It's human nature to lose focus,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. “It's hard sometimes to play with a big lead. We've had a bunch of big leads, so that shows we're capable of doing some good things.”

It was the first time Pitt eclipsed the century mark this season and the most points scored by the Panthers since they had 112 against Youngstown State on Nov. 27, 1993.

Pitt (11-2), which opens ACC play at 2 p.m. Saturday against visiting Notre Dame, improved to 8-0 at home this season. Marshall (7-6) was led by C.J. Burks' 25 points and 22 apiece from Stevie Browning and Ryan Taylor, despite shooting 33.3 percent (10 of 30) from 3-point range. The Thundering Herd scored 68 points in the second half alone against Pitt.

“Obviously, it was a tale of two halves,” Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni said. “We looked like we were running in mud the first half, and they looked like they were running in mud in the second half.”

The Herd also had allowed 90 points or more in four of their past five games. That includes a 93-91 overtime loss on a last-second shot Dec. 22 at No. 24 Cincinnati, and Marshall beat Toledo, 111-105 in overtime Dec. 10.

Marshall trailed 78-49 in the second half, and Pitt appeared to pull away with three straight dunks — by Johnson, Young and a breakaway tomahawk by Sheldon Jeter — for a 90-67 lead with 9:02 remaining.

“If you watch the way we play, I tell our team all the time, ‘If we're up 20, it's still a ballgame. If we're down 20, it's the same way,'” D'Antoni said. “It just goes in runs. That's the way we play. That score will flip in a heartbeat, like it did tonight.”

Marshall rallied to cut it to 96-86 on a 3-pointer by Burks with 4:44 remaining. Artis stripped Taylor, then hit a pull-up jumper to hit the century mark for a 100-86 lead with 3:50 left. Browning scored on a runner to cut Pitt's lead to 10, and Taylor on a tip in to make it 100-92 with 2:09 left.

“Coach Stallings told us they were dangerous. They obviously are,” said Jeter, who added 21 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. “I think we did a good job on (defending) the 3-point line but, overall, we could have got more stops.”

Pitt made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

“We're capable of getting big leads and we're capable of losing them. We don't lose them enough to lose games … but we keep the fans engaged,” Stallings said. “We're capable of playing really well in stretches, and we're still fighting to become a more consistent team for 40 minutes.”

Notes: Pitt played without fifth-year senior guard Chris Jones (right ankle), who had started the first 12 games and was averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Freshman Justice Kithcart started in his place, and scored six points in 34 minutes. … Marshall also was missing junior forward Terrence Thompson (12 points, 7.8 rebounds a game) but did not make the trip because of a lower abdomen injury.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

