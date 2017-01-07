Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Panthers struggled mightily to crack Syracuse in 77-66 loss

Stephen Bailey | Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
Syracuse's Dajuan Coleman, left, and teammate Taurean Thompson, right, celebrate in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse's Tyler Lydon, left, looks to pass the ball under pressure from Pittsburgh's Michael Young, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Pittsburgh's Jamel Artis, left, and Ryan Luther, right, pressure Syracuse's John Gillon, center, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse's Andrew White III, left, blocks a shot by Pittsburgh's Jamel Artis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim celebrates in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jamie Dixon is known in Central New York as the zone killer.

His successor at Pittsburgh, Kevin Stallings, may need some time to build a similar reputation.

The Panthers struggled mightily to crack Syracuse's 2-3 zone in a 77-66 loss in front of 20,034 fans the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Pittsburgh (12-4, 1-2 ACC) funneled Michael Young and Jamel Artis through the high post, Sheldon Jeter and Ryan Luther on the baseline and spread shooters around the arc, but the result was Pitt's second-lowest scoring output of the year (55, Duquesne).

Young (22.7 ppg) and Artis (21.4 ppg), who entered the game as the ACC's top two scorers, managed a combined six points on 2-of-13 shooting in the first half. The Panthers failed to make a 3-pointer before the break, allowed a 22-0 scoring run and were unable to get closer than 15 until 2:51 left in regulation.

The Orange, however, turned in arguably its best effort of the season, shooting nearly 60 percent in the first half while holding Pitt to 21 points, the Panthers lowest-scoring stanza of the season. Graduate transfer forward Andrew White (21 points, seven rebounds) and guard John Gillon (20 points, 11 assists) led the way for SU while forward Tyler Roberson controlled the paint with 10 rebounds and six blocks.

After a Chris Jones layup brought Pitt within 14-8 at the 13:50 mark of the first half, the Panthers went 11:15 without a field goal. Syracuse relied on strong rim protection from Roberson and Tyler Lydon on one end and sharp shooting from beyond the arc on the other as a 30-2 run helped SU take a 41-21 advantage into halftime.

Pittsburgh's first two triples of the game, back-to-back shots from Artis early in the second half, cut the deficit to 44-29, but the Orange responded with consecutive 3-pointers of its own from Gillon and White to eliminate any thoughts of a comeback.

The Panthers return to action at No. 9 Louisville (12-3, 0-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

