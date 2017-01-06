Pitt's experience gives Stallings opportunity for changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breakdown: ... Pitt has won its past five games against Syracuse, including two at the Carrier Dome. ... Syracuse had lost six of its previous 10 games before defeating Miami on Wednesday, 70-55.

The advantage built into Pitt's veteran lineup is coach Kevin Stallings usually can change his mind, game plan or design of a play and his players can adjust quickly.

Senior starters Michael Young, Jamel Artis, Sheldon Jeter and Chris Jones have combined for 275 career starts. Though such a top-heavy lineup can lead to personnel problems next season, the immediate future doesn't look bad.

“It's nice to have an older group,” Stallings said.

Pitt (12-3, 1-1) will need to lean on its experience over a rugged five-game stretch, starting Saturday at Syracuse (9-6, 1-1).

Two examples of Pitt's ability to adapt surfaced Wednesday in the overtime victory against No. 11 Virginia.

The first involved Young, who has started 116 career games and continues to lead the Panthers in scoring this season (22.7 points) through 15 games.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett sensed he needed a smaller lineup to deal with Pitt's athleticism. Stallings countered with a strategy shift that resulted in Pitt scoring in the 80s for the sixth time in the past seven games.

“They determined they had a better chance of covering us playing small,” Stallings said. “When they did, we switched what we did a little bit and tried to get Mike a little bit more inside.

“That was good for us because now Mike is down there grinding and getting to the foul line.”

Young responded with a 19-point effort that would have been better if he hit more free throws. Together, Young and Artis missed 10 of 19 free throws.

“I'll try to work with Mike and Jamel on the free throws here pretty soon,” Stallings said.

When the game went into overtime, Stallings threw another curveball at his team, and no one blinked.

After Pitt won the tip in overtime, Stallings called a play typically run to left of the key. “We ran it to the right,” he said.

Jeter, who is 7 of 15 from beyond the arc in the last six games, took the pass and hit a 3-pointer that gave Pitt the lead for good. “We executed perfectly on the first possession,” Stallings said. “We've got veteran guys, they just knew what to do.”

Pitt's experience also could help against Syracuse. Pitt has played the Orange seven times in the past three seasons, winning five.

Faced with Syracuse's famous 2-3 zone, Pitt might turn to its 3-point shooting to avoid traffic around the basket.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.