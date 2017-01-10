Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Randy Juhl again named acting AD for Pitt

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Interim athletic director Randy Juhl looks on as Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Pittsburgh Patrick Gallagher speaks Monday, Jan. 12, 2015 at the Cathedral of Learning.

Longtime Pitt executive Randy Juhl is coming out of retirement to serve as the school's acting athletic director for the second time in two years.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher named Juhl to the position while the search for outgoing athletic director Scott Barnes' successor continues. Juhl, retired vice chancellor and Dean Emeritus of Pharmacy, will again chair the search committee that will recommend AD candidates.

Juhl will assume his role Jan. 20 and will be supported by Barnes through Feb. 12, Gallagher said. Barnes was hired last month as Oregon State's athletic director.

“I have asked Randy to resume this role in order to minimize disruption within our athletic department and facilitate coordination with the ongoing search process for our next athletic director,” Gallagher said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful that he has agreed to come out of retirement to resume a pair of roles that he successfully carried out for us two years ago.

“With Randy as our acting athletic director, we will continue to move forward with our strategic plan. Our shared goal is to maintain our outstanding momentum in advancing Pitt Athletics.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

