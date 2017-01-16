Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt's depth tested as it heads to N.C. State
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Damon Wilson drives against Miami (Fla.)'s Kamari Murphy on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young shoots over Miami (Fla.)'s Kamari Murphy on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Justice Kithcart drives past Gardner-Webb's Liam O'reilly in the second half Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 6 hours ago

Nothing calls for a coach to challenge his team more than the dilemma facing Pitt's Kevin Stallings.

A weak bench lost its best player for at least two weeks when Ryan Luther suffered what Stallings called “a stress reaction” of his right foot.

Worse, second-leading scorer Michael Young has a broken orbital bone near his right eye, and he and Stallings are hopeful doctors will have a form-fitting mask for him to wear Tuesday night at N.C. State.

Otherwise, Young's vision may be limited by the makeshift mask he wore while missing all 10 of his shots Saturday in the 26-point loss to Miami.

So, Stallings had no choice but to challenge his team to set aside the adversity, fill in the blanks and carry on against a difficult ACC schedule.

Good plan, but it didn't work.

“What that produced was guys taking shots they had no chance to make,” Stallings said. “There is a fine line between being aggressive and being in a bad space, and we got into a bad space pretty quickly (against Miami) with a couple of guys.”

The roster former coach Jamie Dixon left for Stallings is not properly equipped to handle injuries. One of Pitt's six losses this season was against Duquesne when leading scorer Jamel Artis was suspended for violating team rules.

“When you are relying on a six-man, 6 12 maybe, rotation and one of those six goes out, it's hurtful,” Stallings said. “If you have other guys who don't step up and don't play to their capability, you can't win in this league that way. The league is too good.

“Obviously, we are just going to try to manage and see what our best options are and see what the game calls for.”

Stallings said an option would be moving Artis off the point and bringing a guard off the bench. He didn't mention any names, but freshman guard Justice Kithcart could get increased playing time.

Meanwhile, the swelling around Young's eye has subsided, Stallings said.

“You can actually see the white in his eye now,” he said. “On Saturday, you could not.”

N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried isn't feeling sorry for Pitt. Both teams have started 1-4 in the ACC, and need a victory to escape the four-way tie with Clemson and Wake Forest for last place.

Gottfried said Stallings will find a way to overcome his problems.

“He's always been a guy who maximized the talent he has on his team,” Gottfried said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.