Pitt's depth tested as it heads to N.C. State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breakdown: Pitt has lost three games in a row, giving it a losing streak of three games or longer for the fourth consecutive season. … N.C. State played games four days apart earlier this month in which it defeated Virginia Tech, 104-78, and lost to North Carolina, 107-56.

Nothing calls for a coach to challenge his team more than the dilemma facing Pitt's Kevin Stallings.

A weak bench lost its best player for at least two weeks when Ryan Luther suffered what Stallings called “a stress reaction” of his right foot.

Worse, second-leading scorer Michael Young has a broken orbital bone near his right eye, and he and Stallings are hopeful doctors will have a form-fitting mask for him to wear Tuesday night at N.C. State.

Otherwise, Young's vision may be limited by the makeshift mask he wore while missing all 10 of his shots Saturday in the 26-point loss to Miami.

So, Stallings had no choice but to challenge his team to set aside the adversity, fill in the blanks and carry on against a difficult ACC schedule.

Good plan, but it didn't work.

“What that produced was guys taking shots they had no chance to make,” Stallings said. “There is a fine line between being aggressive and being in a bad space, and we got into a bad space pretty quickly (against Miami) with a couple of guys.”

The roster former coach Jamie Dixon left for Stallings is not properly equipped to handle injuries. One of Pitt's six losses this season was against Duquesne when leading scorer Jamel Artis was suspended for violating team rules.

“When you are relying on a six-man, 6 1⁄ 2 maybe, rotation and one of those six goes out, it's hurtful,” Stallings said. “If you have other guys who don't step up and don't play to their capability, you can't win in this league that way. The league is too good.

“Obviously, we are just going to try to manage and see what our best options are and see what the game calls for.”

Stallings said an option would be moving Artis off the point and bringing a guard off the bench. He didn't mention any names, but freshman guard Justice Kithcart could get increased playing time.

Meanwhile, the swelling around Young's eye has subsided, Stallings said.

“You can actually see the white in his eye now,” he said. “On Saturday, you could not.”

N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried isn't feeling sorry for Pitt. Both teams have started 1-4 in the ACC, and need a victory to escape the four-way tie with Clemson and Wake Forest for last place.

Gottfried said Stallings will find a way to overcome his problems.

“He's always been a guy who maximized the talent he has on his team,” Gottfried said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.