Short-handed Pitt comes up short at N.C. State, drops 4th straight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

RALEIGH, N.C. — In the days leading up to Pitt's clash with N.C. State, depth was the concern of coach Kevin Stallings. With junior forward Ryan Luther sidelined with a foot injury and Michael Young nursing an orbital fracture, an already-small rotation was sure to be tested.

On Tuesday night at PNC Arena, the Panther starters did all of the heavy lifting but came up just short.

Cameron Johnson missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer late and N.C. State secured a 79-74 win over Pitt.

It's the fourth straight loss for the Panthers (12-7, 1-5 ACC).

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Wolfpack (13-6, 2-4).

“I thought we did enough to win the game, except for keeping them off the boards,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. “They hurt us from three, (Maverick) Rowan obviously. We need ‘A' games, generally, if we're going to win on the road from Jamel (Artis) and Mike (Young). We got one from Mike. We didn't get one from Jamel.”

With the next four league games featuring a home date with Louisville on Tuesday and road trips to North Carolina and Duke coming soon after, there isn't much time for Stallings and company to right the ship.

“There is some frustration that's mounting,” he said. “But I think we felt the urgency. You can't look it like, ‘well the next few games are against whoever.' All we can do now is go back and try to get ready for next Tuesday.”

Young led all scorers with 25 points, and former Lincoln Park standout Maverick Rowan and Terry Henderson each had 21 for the Wolfpack. Artis finished the night with 16 points, hitting five of his 15 shots.

It was the second-straight game wearing a mask for Young to protect the broken bone in his face, but unlike Saturday's game against Miami, Thursday's model was clear and made especially for him.

“The other mask had the foam cushion, and it pushed the mask off my face,” he said. “I had a lot of difficulty seeing down or up or out of my peripheral. Just tried to play through it. … I was able to see pretty good. Really no problem. It was good to go.”

Most of the Panthers' difficulty in the rebounding department centered on keeping 7-foot freshman Omer Yertseven off the glass. He had 16 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end, to go along with his 12 points.

On the night, the Wolfpack outrebounded Pitt, 44-30.

“You look down, and we shoot over 50 percent in the second half and we shoot 43 percent from three,” Stallings said. “The numbers weren't that bad. But the offensive rebounds, Yurtseven really hurt us on the boards. That's the first game where we've been manhandled like that on the offensive boards. That's obviously a disappointment as well.”

Pitt got off to a slow start in the early going. Artis got inside for a layup on the Panthers' first possession, but they missed their next seven shots from the floor, going 8 minutes, 8 seconds without a field goal.

“When you play in spurts, you live with results in spurts,” Stallings said. “Not sure that we buy into what it takes to be really, really good and that kind of thing. I'm frustrated because we should be better. It's my job to make them better.”

But the Wolfpack didn't take advantage of the Pitt dry spell, making only two of their first nine shots. Making matters worse for the hosts was the fact that Abdul-Malik Abu picked up his third foul with 8:08 left in the first half.

N.C. State's foul woes didn't stop there, as Yurtseven and BeeJay Anya also picked up two early fouls each, forcing coach Mark Gottfried deep into his bench for freshman Darius Hicks.

Whistles were an issue for the Panthers as well, as Sheldon Jeter was saddled with three first-half fouls. Young and Johnson each had two for Stallings' squad.

The Wolfpack went on a 9-3 run, punctuated by a Dennis Smith steal and one-handed dunk, to take a 15-7 lead at the 11:57 mark.

Pitt responded with a flurry of its own out of the second media stoppage.

Johnson broke the field-goal drought with a 3-pointer from the wing, and Chris Jones, Jeter and Artis followed with baskets on successive trips down the floor to wipe away the deficit.

A 3-pointer from Jeter from the left wing forged a 20-20 tie with 7:11 left in the opening half.

The Wolfpack created a little separation with a follow dunk by Markell Johnson and a 3 from Henderson, and took a 31-28 lead with 2:59 remaining.

Pitt rallied to take a 35-34 lead at the half, thanks to a deep 3 by Young. He struggled from the field in the loss to Miami, missing all 10 of his shots, but he led all scorers with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, in the opening 20 minutes.

Whatever the teams did in the locker rooms at the intermission sparked an offensive outburst to start the second half.

The Wolfpack hit seven of their first eight shots, including two 3-pointers from Rowan and one each from Smith and Henderson.

Pitt nearly matched them shot for shot, knocking down three 3s and seven of its first nine from the field to cut the deficit to 53-51 at the 15:07 mark when Stallings called a timeout. The teams' hot shooting continued for the next few minutes, but 3-pointers from Jeter and Johnson — and an old-fashioned three-point play by Artis — helped the Panthers pull back in front 62-58 with 11:44 remaining.

Pitt built a 67-60 lead in the next few minutes on the strength of a couple of tough shots from Young, but N.C. State inched back to within 69-67 at the 6:30 mark after five quick points from Henderson.

The teams traded the lead, with another Rowan long ball helping the Wolfpack take a 72-71 lead with 2:57 to go.

After a turnover, Stallings called a timeout with 1:53 left. Smith drew a foul on Young on a drive to the basket, and hit a pair of free throws to push the margin to 74-71 with 1:35 left.

Jeter missed a 3-pointer from the left corner, and Henderson pulled down the rebound with 1:06 remaining.

After a Smith missed jumper, Artis shook loose on the wing for a 3, but couldn't find the range with 20.2 seconds left.

N.C. State gave the visitors another chance with a turnover with 6.2 seconds left, but Johnson's 3-pointer was off the mark.