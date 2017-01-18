Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Florida receiver with 'freakish athleticism' verbally commits to Pitt
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 6:39 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Wide receiver Michael Smith, who didn't play football until his junior year of high school and a season later broke all the reception records at one of Florida's largest high school, gave Pitt a verbal commitment Wednesday.

Smith, 6-foot-2 12 and 205 pounds, recorded 1,500 yards, 24 touchdowns and averaged more than 20 yards per reception this season at Vero Beach, coach Lenny Jankowski said.

“He has freakish athleticism,” Jankowski said. “He has punt-return athleticism in a big body, which is a unique combination. He took over football games. He really dominated.”

Jankowski praised Smith's work ethic and football savvy, but he said “his best football is ahead of him.”“He is relatively new to the sport. I just think he's going to get better and better.”

Smith, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, is Pitt's sixth recruit from Florida and third wide receiver overall in Pitt's 21-man Class of 2017.

Pitt has more recruits from Florida than any other state. There are five from Pennsylvania, including four WPIAL players, and four from Ohio.

Smith also has offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Washington State, Notre Dame, Connecticut, Florida A&M and Florida International.

He was attracting attention — but received no offers — from Tennessee, LSU, Florida and Oregon, Jankowski said.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and receivers coach Kevin Sherman visited with Smith on Wednesday in Vero Beach.

“It was going to get crazier for him, I'm sure,” Jankowski said. “When you have a guy like Mike, stuff continues to happen late in January. Guys come down here looking for athletes.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

