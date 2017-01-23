Injury aside, Tipton happy with first season at Pitt

Pitt team doctors advised Tre Tipton not to run after he suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury at Miami in early November.

But the following week, when he watched on television as Chris Blewitt booted the game-winning field goal to give the Panthers a stunning victory over Clemson, Tipton couldn't contain himself.

“Oh, man. I wasn't supposed to be running at the time, but I was running out of my dorm and screaming down the streets,” Tipton said. “It was crazy. Even though I wasn't there, it was an emotional moment for the rest of the team.

“I was so proud of my teammates, how they came out and played like dogs and finished like dogs. I couldn't be more grateful to play with those guys and know that's my team right there.”

If any one characteristic defines Tipton, a former three-sport star at Apollo-Ridge, it's relentless positivity. Seldom could he be seen without a smile.

So even a second season-ending injury in as many years doesn't dampen the redshirt freshman wide receiver's enthusiasm for his or Pitt's future.

“With any injury, it's all mental,” Tipton said. “It's a mental game in itself. You have to be able to take it all in and know what you've got to do out of it. Nobody can tell when I'll get injured or what's going to happen when I get injured.

“Mine happened to be a little more serious, but it's nothing that's going to stop me from doing what I love to do, and that's play football with my teammates. I'm just going to continue to push as hard as I can to help my team.”

After a knee injury ended his 2015 season, Tipton became an important part of Pitt's young receiving corps in 2016. He caught 12 passes in nine games, including his first career touchdown against Marshall, and rushed for another 61 yards as part of the Panthers' endless array of end-arounds.

He even threw — and completed — a pass, to quarterback Nate Peterman for 11 yards against Virginia Tech.

“It was great getting your first catch and first touchdown, but I expect that from myself,” he said. “I expect to be the best I can possibly be on every down, every single chance. Not saying I'm the greatest, but I expect great things out of me. If I'm not producing for my teammates, I feel I'm doing something wrong.”

He suffered his injury while catching a 25-yard pass in the second quarter of Pitt's 51-28 loss to Miami on Nov. 5.

“I ended up getting a collapsed lung,” Tipton said. “But with all of God's grace, I was able to recover completely.”

Tipton didn't get back on the field in a game but returned to practice later in November, for which he said he was thankful to his coaches.

Regardless of the injury setback, Tipton said the season contained plenty of highlights for him.

Chief among them: Pitt's 43-42 win at Clemson, the eventual national champion, on Nov. 12, and a 42-39 victory over rival Penn State on Nov. 10.

Although Tipton said he wasn't fully in tune with the Penn State rivalry before getting to Pitt, he quickly caught on.

“Being able to get that experience of playing in that big-time game and hearing the crowd go crazy on both sides, it's what you live for as an athlete,” he said. “You never wanted to take it for granted. Both teams were working hard, fighting. We wanted to prove we were the stronger team, and so did they.

“It just felt like I was in the arena fighting like a gladiator, like I was Spartacus. It was one of the best things I was able to experience.”

The victories over Big Ten champion Penn State and Clemson provided the biggest highlights for Pitt, which won eight games for the second straight season under second-year coach Pat Narduzzi.

Tipton believes bigger things are yet to come.

“Coach Narduzzi is our general,” he said. “We're going to follow our general into any war, and I'm not afraid to go into any war with my general and my teammates.

“We believe whoever's across from us on the field, it's us against the world, and we're not afraid to be in that position. We know wherever he wants to take this program, it's where we're going. So far, it's been going in a great way, so we plan to continually follow his lead and take this world by storm.”

