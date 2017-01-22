Pitt recruits defensive tackle dismissed by Penn State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt has landed the first defensive tackle for its Class of 2017, and he may be able to contribute in his first year with the team.

Kam Carter, a junior college transfer who was dismissed by Penn State on April 21 for violation of team rules , announced on his Twitter page Sunday that he has verbally committed to Pitt.

After he signs his letter of intent, which he is expected to do Feb. 1, Carter will add depth to the Panthers' interior line which has lost Tyrique Jarrett and Shakir Soto, who were seniors last year. Carter will be a sophomore this year.

On his Twitter page, he publicly thanked Pitt for the scholarship.

“Thank you, Pittsburgh, for blessing me with three more years,” he wrote. “It's been a good, learning experience for me and my family. I'm proud to say I'm officially committed for the next few years to the University of Pittsburgh.”

After Carter left Penn State, he enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, where he played all 12 games for an 11-1 team last season and recorded six tackles for a loss (two sacks), an interception and three pass breakups. Penn State listed him at 6-foot-4, 271 pounds last year, but he played at 6-5, 310 for East Mississippi, according to that school's website.

When Carter graduated from Gaithersburg (Md.) High School in 2015, he was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and had offers form several Power 5 schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia and Nebraska. Classified as an athlete, he was ranked 11th in that category in the nation and the fifth overall recruit in Maryland.

This year, he has offers from Louisville, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

With a little more than a week before signing day, Pitt has verbal, non-binding commitments from 22 players. Pitt's class is ranked 33rd in the nation (seventh in the ACC), according to Rivals' rankings after finishing 31st last year.