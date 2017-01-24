Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt suffers historic beating by Louisville
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
Louisville forward Mangok Mathiang takes a shot over Pitt guard Jamel Artis (left) and forward Sheldon Jeter during the first half Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell drives around Pitt guard Cameron Johnson during the first half Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Louisville forward Jaylen Johnson shoots over Pitt guard Jamel Artis during the second half Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

A day after Pitt coach Kevin Stallings criticized his players, specifically four starting seniors, for their lack of leadership and a failure to embrace his coaching concepts, Pitt's basketball program reached historic depths Tuesday night in a 106-51 loss to No. 13 Louisville at Petersen Events Center.

It wasn't the largest margin of defeat in Pitt history. That distinction stays with the 1906 Pitt team — the school's first basketball team — that lost to Westminster, 106-13. But it was the second worst, beating the 51-point loss to Wichita State in 1964 (109-58).

Pitt (12-8, 1-6 ACC) appeared to give little effort throughout the game, making slow passes and allowing Louisville easy baskets on defense.

Louisville (17-4, 5-3) shot 58.2 percent from the field while Pitt hit only 26 percent of its shots. Michael Young led Pitt with 12 points while Jamel Artis, who scored 43 against Louisville earlier this month, finished with nine.

The first half ended with Louisville leading, 51-18. Then, with his team trailing, 68-27, with 14 minutes, 27 seconds left in the game, Stallings was ejected after arguing with officials. Assistant Tom Richardson coached the remainder of the game.

At that point, Pitt played largely with reserves while most of the crowd had left Petersen Events Center.

Louisville was so dominant sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell scored 11 points in less than three minutes of the first half while Pitt didn't reach 11 as a team until there was 7:28 left in the half.

The Panthers were slow to collect loose balls and committed eight turnovers before intermission. Louisville shot 71.4 percent (20 of 28) in a variety of ways: Driving to the hoop without much resistance, hitting 7 of 9 3-point shots and 7-foot center Anas Mahmoud sinking all six of his attempts.

Pitt, which had been averaging 79 points per game, made only four field goals in 25 first-half attempts for a 16 percent shooting effort that was the third worst in program history.

Pitt scored nine of its final 11 points from the foul line (9 for 9) and missed all 12 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Pitt's fourth successful field goal in the first half — a driving layup by Chris Jones — drew derisive cheers from the crowd and many booed as the Panthers left the court.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

