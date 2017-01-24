Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt announces 2017 football schedule
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Pitt announced its 2017 football schedule Tuesday, highlighted by four schools that finished in the 2016 Associated Press Top 25.

There will be seven home games and eight against teams that advanced to the postseason.

The opener will be Sept. 2 at Heinz Field against Youngstown State, which has won four FCS national championships and lost to James Madison in this year's title game, 28-14.

Pitt, coming off an 8-5 season under second-year coach Pat Narduzzi, will travel to State College on Sept. 9 for the first time since 1999 for the second of a four-game series with Penn State.

The remainder of Pitt's home games are Oklahoma State (Sept. 16) and Rice (Sept. 30) and ACC rivals N.C. State (Oct. 14), Virginia (Oct. 28), North Carolina (Nov. 9, Thursday) and Miami (Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving).

Three of the last four games are at home. Opponents that finished in the Top 25 are No. 7 Penn State, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 20 Miami.

In addition to Penn State, Pitt will visit four ACC venues: Georgia Tech (Sept. 23), Syracuse (Oct. 7), Duke (Oct. 21) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 18).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

