Pitt hoping to reverse downward spiral vs. Clemson
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings gives it to the referees against Virginia in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center.

At the outset of the season when Pitt coach Kevin Stallings had more faith in his players, he was willing to give them the freedom to flash their offensive skills.

The game plans were less restrictive than they were under Jamie Dixon, who often stood so far in-bounds he looked like he wanted to help handle the ball.

But Stallings wants something in return from his players, and he hasn't received it most of the season — especially during the five-game losing streak that began Jan. 7. A little better effort on defense would be welcome starting Saturday when Pitt meets Clemson (11-8, 1-6) at Petersen Events Center.

“I'm OK with give and take,” Stallings said. “I want to give these guys freedom and let them play. But I'm not OK with take and take. I feel like that's what we have going right now.”

The Panthers (12-8, 1-6) hadn't allowed an opponent to score 100-plus points since 1993, but it's happened twice this season (106 by Marshall in a Pitt victory and 106 by Louisville in a Pitt loss).

Stallings said putting a stronger handle on shot selection is “something that's being discussed.”

That doesn't sound like a bad idea, with Pitt shooting 37.3 percent during the losing streak. Worse, Pitt shot 31.6 percent in losses to Syracuse, Miami and Louisville, and the last two of those games were at the Pete.

Stallings noticed his players saving their energy for offense while playing defense. When the offense suffers, the defense already is suffering, creating a situation that is difficult to overcome.

“It's a team that just lives through its jump shots. That's my fault,” he said. “When we start missing shots, our defensive play reflects our lack of offense and then we get the big snowball going the wrong direction.”

Maturity was expected to be one of Pitt's strengths, with four seniors in the starting lineup. But the opposite has been true.

“Things are always delicate with seniors,” Stallings said. “At one point, guys realize, ‘Wait a second. I'm not going to be a pro.' Now, where does their investment go from there?”

Pitt's season didn't always appear so hopeless. The Panthers own victories against No. 12 Virginia (16-3), Big Ten co-leader and No. 22 Maryland (18-2) and Marquette (14-6), which beat No. 1 Villanova.

But there also were indicators of upcoming problems.

“We showed signs of this in nonconference wins. We had 25-point leads and would be hanging on to win games against inferior people,” he said. “This didn't just happen.”

Players were not available for comment after the 106-51 loss to Louisville on Tuesday night and also were off limits to reporters throughout the rest of the week.

“I like them,” Stallings said. “They're nice kids. I just hope I can do a better job with them.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

