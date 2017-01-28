Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt falls to Clemson, 67-60
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young has his shot blocked by Clemson's Donte Grantham (15) in the first half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jamel Artis hits a three pointer with seconds on the clock againast Clemson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter grabs a rebound over Clemson's Elijah Thomas in the first half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jamel Artis scores past Clemson's Elijah Thomas in the first half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Clemson's Donte Grantham dunks past Pitt's Jamel Artis in the first half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 1 hour ago

If the loss to Louisville was rock bottom, Pitt has now reached the basement.

The Panthers are now all alone in last place in ACC standings after a 67-60 loss to Clemson Saturday afternoon at Petersen Events Center.

It was the sixth consecutive loss for Pitt (12-9, 1-7), which was coming off a 106-51 loss to Louisville on Tuesday, the 55-point margin serving as the second-worst in program history.

Clemson (12-8, 2-6) was led by Jaron Blossomgame's game-high 25 points. The Tigers shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field to Pitt's 32.7 percent (18 of 55). Jamel Artis and Cam Johnson scored 16 points each and Mike Young added 14 on 3-of-16 shooting.

Behind Blossomgame, Clemson jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first 3:20. The Panthers quickly cut into that deficit, taking their first lead on Sheldon Jeter's 3-pointer to beat the shot-clock buzzer for a 15-14 advantage at 11:04.

Stallings started to make liberal use of his bench to prevent fatigue. He sat Artis and Young, the ACC's top two scorers, for a 2:42 stretch in the first half. The Panthers went 10 deep, and it made an impact.

They were getting beaten on the boards by Clemson, by a 7-2 edge (including four offensive). By halftime, Pitt had cut the Tigers' rebounding advantage to 16-15.

Pitt got a boost when backup guard Jonathan Milligan drained back-to-back 3-pointers for a 21-16 lead at 7:58. But the Panthers didn't seize control until successive 3s by Young and Cameron Johnson gave them a 33-28 lead at 3:33. Jeter's offensive rebound in the final minute set up a 3-pointer by Artis with 7.4 seconds left for a 36-31 halftime lead.

That advantage was short-lived, however, as Clemson opened the second half by scoring the first 12 points for a 43-36 lead. The Tigers led by as many as 10 points, taking a 52-42 lead on Sheldon Mitchell's breakaway dunk at 12:04.

Pitt chipped away, cutting it to 60-57 after Young made two free throws at 4:35. But Gabe DeVoe answered with a jumper, then beat three Pitt players for an offensive rebound and put-back to make it 64-57.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.