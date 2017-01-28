Pitt falls to Clemson, 67-60

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the loss to Louisville was rock bottom, Pitt has now reached the basement.

The Panthers are now all alone in last place in ACC standings after a 67-60 loss to Clemson Saturday afternoon at Petersen Events Center.

It was the sixth consecutive loss for Pitt (12-9, 1-7), which was coming off a 106-51 loss to Louisville on Tuesday, the 55-point margin serving as the second-worst in program history.

Clemson (12-8, 2-6) was led by Jaron Blossomgame's game-high 25 points. The Tigers shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field to Pitt's 32.7 percent (18 of 55). Jamel Artis and Cam Johnson scored 16 points each and Mike Young added 14 on 3-of-16 shooting.

Behind Blossomgame, Clemson jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first 3:20. The Panthers quickly cut into that deficit, taking their first lead on Sheldon Jeter's 3-pointer to beat the shot-clock buzzer for a 15-14 advantage at 11:04.

Stallings started to make liberal use of his bench to prevent fatigue. He sat Artis and Young, the ACC's top two scorers, for a 2:42 stretch in the first half. The Panthers went 10 deep, and it made an impact.

They were getting beaten on the boards by Clemson, by a 7-2 edge (including four offensive). By halftime, Pitt had cut the Tigers' rebounding advantage to 16-15.

Pitt got a boost when backup guard Jonathan Milligan drained back-to-back 3-pointers for a 21-16 lead at 7:58. But the Panthers didn't seize control until successive 3s by Young and Cameron Johnson gave them a 33-28 lead at 3:33. Jeter's offensive rebound in the final minute set up a 3-pointer by Artis with 7.4 seconds left for a 36-31 halftime lead.

That advantage was short-lived, however, as Clemson opened the second half by scoring the first 12 points for a 43-36 lead. The Tigers led by as many as 10 points, taking a 52-42 lead on Sheldon Mitchell's breakaway dunk at 12:04.

Pitt chipped away, cutting it to 60-57 after Young made two free throws at 4:35. But Gabe DeVoe answered with a jumper, then beat three Pitt players for an offensive rebound and put-back to make it 64-57.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.