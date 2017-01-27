Narduzzi, Webb included on Pitt search committee for new AD
Updated 1 hour ago
Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher will include two coaches — football's Pat Narduzzi and track and field/cross country's Alonzo Webb — on the 12-member search committee that will recommend the school's next athletic director.
The committee, chaired by acting athletic director Randy Juhl and assisted by DHR International, also will include Andin Fosam, a member of the women's track and field/cross country team, and baseball player Dan Furman. Other members: Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Patty Beeson; senior associate athletic director and chief of staff Marcus Bowman; Jay Irrgang, co-chair of the Senate Athletics Committee; Wendy Meyers, executive associate athletic director for business administration and human resources; former Pitt football player John Pelusi, chair of the Board of Trustees Athletic Committee; Bill Valenta, assistant dean of MBA and Executive Programs; and Senior Vice Chancellor and chief legal officer Geovette Washington.
Scott Barnes will leave his job as athletic director next month to assume the same position at Oregon State.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.