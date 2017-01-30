Pitt searching for right mix heading to No. 12 North Carolina

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breakdown: North Carolina won seven in a row before losing at Miami on Saturday, 77-62. … Pitt's six-game losing streak is its longest in five years. … Michael Young, who is playing with a mask to protect a broken orbital bone, is averaging 20.3 points per game, but only 16.4 in conference games.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings turned to his bench Saturday during a 76-70 loss to Clemson. For a brief time in the second half, and with the outcome still undecided, he pulled all five starters and replaced them with players he previously was reluctant to use.

In less than two minutes, Clemson's lead doubled from five to 10 points. In the end, Pitt (12-9, 1-7) couldn't prevent its sixth consecutive loss, the program's longest losing streak in five years.

Desperation might be the last move Stallings has left as his last-place team prepares to meet ACC leader and 12th-ranked North Carolina (19-4, 7-2) on Tuesday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“Our starters, particularly defensively, have not been very productive,” Stallings said Monday. “Maybe (by taking away playing time) there will be more accountability and more attention to detail and urgency.”

Reserves Jonathan Milligan, Rozelle Nix, Damon Wilson, Justice Kithcart and Corey Manigault played sparingly, but Stallings said he will continue to spell his starters at the appropriate times. Milligan was the most active, playing nine minutes and hitting two 3-pointers in the first half

“A lot of the things we are doing right now are born out of necessity,” he said. “We have to give some guys opportunities not necessarily because they earned them; because the situation dictates that we do so. We need to give them more of an opportunity to produce, and we're going to do that.”

The trick for Stallings will be preventing his players — starters and reserves — from losing confidence while the team struggles.

“It's difficult to maintain enthusiasm, difficult especially for the players to maintain confidence,” he said.

After facing North Carolina, Pitt travels to Duke and Boston College before coming home Feb. 11 against Syracuse. Pitt plays all four North Carolina-based ACC teams on the road this season and has only four remaining games at Petersen Events Center over its final 10.

“It's an unforgiving league,” Stallings said. “You face a very difficult task every night.”

North Carolina is hoping to recover from a 77-62 road loss to Miami on Saturday. That came at the end of a seven-game winning streak.

“Miami totally dominated the game,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said. “We have some major wounds that have to be healed.”

But the healing process is easier for North Carolina, with a front line of 6-foot-10 Kennedy Meeks, 6-9 Isaiah Hicks and 6-8 Justin Jackson.

“We played a little better Saturday,” Stallings said, referring to the six-point defeat that followed the embarrassing 55-point loss to Louisville. “But we have to play a lot better than that.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.