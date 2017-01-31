Pitt's upset bid at North Carolina comes up short

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pitt entered Tuesday night's game against No. 12 North Carolina on a six-game losing streak, but, despite being a heavy underdog, the Panthers stayed with the Tar Heels every step of the way.

In the end, however, a desperation, off-balance 3-pointer by Pitt's Jamel Artis was off the mark and North Carolina eked out an 80-78 victory in ACC play at Dean E. Smith Center.

It's the first seven-game losing streak since the 2011-2012 season for the Panthers (12-10, 1-8). First-place North Carolina (20-4, 8-2) leads the ACC in rebounding margin and used a 20-6 edge in second-chance points to bolster its strong shooting.

Much of that room to rebound came courtesy of Pitt's zone defense, which coach Kevin Stallings employed to cope with the Tar Heels' superior size.

“Our zone was our only chance, really,” he said. “It was our only chance against their size. We didn't want to foul out in the first half. We felt like we had to do that to protect our big men.”

North Carolina's rebounding was enough to overcome an outstanding offensive night for the Panthers, who made 55.6 percent of their shots.

Despite the loss, Stallings was pleased with his team's work on the offensive end.

“We've had some bad performances, and we've had some unfortunate things happen,” he said. “I'm hopeful that they can derive some confidence. (But) I told them after the game, ‘let's not take any comfort in the fact that we played well.'

“There's no almost this or almost that, we lost. Until you win, you lose. But I asked them to compete at their highest level tonight, and, by in large, I thought they did.”

Both teams started the night shooting well.

Justin Jackson had 13 of his 20 points in the opening half, including three 3-pointers. Pitt's Cameron Johnson also reached double figures in the first half, scoring 10 of his season-high 24 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Michael Young added 19 for the Panthers, and Jamel Artis had 17.

“He's looked good in practice the last couple of days,” Stallings said of Johnson. “He made some good, aggressive plays in practice. I'm proud of him for stepping into this environment against that competition.

“I was very proud of all our guys. I thought our guys played with a lot of purpose and played with a lot of heart tonight.”

Joel Berry II had 19 for the Tar Heels.

A putback by Rozelle Nix tied the score at 20 with just more than nine minutes to go in the opening half. Later, Artis hit a 3-pointer to make it 40-36 with 24.5 seconds left. The Tar Heels led 42-36 at intermission.

“We tried to do some things offensively that we thought could take advantage of what they like to do,” Stallings said. “I did work for (Roy Williams) for five years, so I'm familiar with him. He's hard-headed. He doesn't change much. … I kind of have an idea. But, the thing is, and why they're so great, is that they're good at what they do. And they just stay with it, stay with it and they beat you.”

Both teams continued to play well offensively in the second half. Pitt hit its first five shots, and North Carolina connected on five of its first seven attempts from the floor.

Chris Jones got in on the act, hitting just his third 3-pointer of the season before knocking down another jump s2hot.

A Johnson 3-pointer leveled the score at 49-49, but baskets from Berry and Jackson helped the Tar Heels take a 54-51 advantage into the under-16 timeout.

The Tar Heels went on an 8-0 run over the next few minutes, all of which came from either the free-throw line or shots from the paint.

Johnson stopped the run with a 3 from the left corner, and Artis added another on the next possession, sparking a Stallings timeout with the score 62-57 with 11:02 remaining.

UNC went more than five minutes without a field goal, until Berry drove in for a layup on the next possession. His free throw made it 74-70 with 1:38 left.

An Artis 3-pointer made it 74-73, and Jackson responded with a layup at the one-minute mark.

Pitt had a chance to tie the game, but Young's 3-pointer rimmed out, and the Tar Heels scored the next two points to make it 78-73.

Jones banged home a corner three to make it 78-76 with 13.5 seconds left, and Jackson hit a free throw to make it 79-76 with just under 10 seconds left.

The Tar Heels spent a timeout, which gave Pitt the chance to draw up a play. The Tar Heels chose to foul Artis before he could launch a potential game-tying 3.

Randy Capps is a freelance writer.