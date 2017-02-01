National signing day: 14 sign letters for Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coaches walked quietly and calmly from room to room, some holding cell phones to their ears Wednesday morning on national signing day. Others regaled media members with stories of past recruiting trips.

Linebackers coach Rob Harley walked swiftly through the lobby of the Pitt's South Side football office, apparently talking to a prospect. “We need you. We needed you yesterday,” Harley said.

Most of the work is done by this time, and 13 high school seniors sent in their letter of intents in the first 75 minutes, between 7 and 8:15 a.m.

But when someone mentioned to defensive coordinator Josh Conklin that the hay's already in the barn, veteran coach and director of player development Bob Junko added, “We're trying to get the cow in the barn.”

Upper St. Clair offensive lineman Gabe Houy was the first to send his letter of intent to coach Pat Narduzzi. He was followed almost immediately by two other offensive linemen -- Carson Van Lynn of Worthington, Ohio, and Owen Drexel of Montclair, N.J. -- and Findlay, Ohio, linebacker Kyle Nunn.

The others: Vero Beach, Fla., wide receiver Michael Smith; Windsor, Conn., cornerback Jason Pinnock; tight ends Charles Reeves of Steubenville, Ohio, Tyler Sear of Neshannock and Grant Kerrigan of Pine-Richland; defensive back Albert Tucker of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Wayne, N.J., offensive lineman Carter Warren: Lakeland, Fla., defensive back Damarri Mathis; and Montgomery, Ala., linebacker Cam Bright; and running back Todd Sibley of Akron.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.