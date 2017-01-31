Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt basketball lands small forward from Toronto
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Hillcrest Prep's Shamiel Stevenson is Pitt's fifth verbal commitment for the Class of 2017.

Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings received the fifth commitment for his Class of 2017 on Tuesday when small forward Shamiel Stevenson said he will enroll next school year. The news was confirmed by Matt Allen, the program director at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., where Stevenson is playing this season.

Stevenson, 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds this winter. He played high school basketball in Toronto.

Allen said Stevenson can play guard or forward.

“He is great off the dribble and can attack the basket,” he said. “He also plays the perimeter.”

Allen said Stevenson also has interest from Arizona State and USC.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

