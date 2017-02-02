Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Watson, 35-year coaching veteran, named Pitt offensive coordinator
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
Indiana University Athletics
Watson, 35-year coaching veteran, named Pitt offensive coordinator

Updated 5 minutes ago

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reached into his past Thursday when he hired 35-year coaching veteran Shawn Watson as his new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Watson, 57, has been an offensive coordinator at four Power 5 schools -- Texas (2014-2015), Louisville (2012-2013), Nebraska (2007-2010) and Colorado (2000-2005). His connection with Narduzzi dates to the Pitt coach's first college football job at Miami (Ohio) from 1990-1992.

“Shawn Watson was one of my first mentors in this business,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “He sat me down as a young coach and taught me how to work with wide receivers in my first full-time job at Miami in the early 1990s.

“Ever since that time, we have always talked about being able to reunite on the same staff again. I'm really thrilled that the time has finally arrived.”

Watson, whose contract was not extended by Texas after the 2015 season, was an offensive quality control assistant at Indiana last year before he was elevated to quarterbacks coach for the Hoosiers' bowl game.

Watson was with South Florida coach Charlie Strong at Louisville where he tutored Minnesota Vikings 2014 first-round draft choice Teddy Bridgewater. In 2013, Bridgewater led the nation in completion percentage (71 percent), throwing for 3,970 yards and 31 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

“Pat is one of my closest and dearest friends,” Watson said in a statement. “I've known him for a very long time and have always admired the passion and energy he brings to coaching and teaching.

“Pat and his staff have accomplished so much in such a short period of time at Pitt. I can't wait to join them, meet our players and get ready for spring ball.”

Nebraska quarterback Joe Ganz set 23 school records under Watson's guidance, including single-season marks for total offense (3,826), passing yards (3,568), completions (285) and completion percentage (67.9%).

In 2010, Nebraska ranked ninth nationally in rushing (247.6 yards per gamavg.) and his ‘08 offense was 12th nationally in total offense (450.8 avg.) and 15th in passing yards (281) while averaging 35.4 points per game.

Watson coached at Colorado from 1999-2005, helping the Buffaloes claim four Big 12 North Division titles and a conference championship in 2001.

When Watson was offensive coordinator at Colorado in 2001, the Buffalos defeated No. 2 Nebraska, 62-36, in the regular-season finale and No. 3 Texas, 39-37 in the Big 12 championship game.

Watson, who was head coach at his alma mater Southern Illinois from 1994-1996, also coached quarterbacks at Northwestern in 1997 and 1998 seasons.

He coached at Illinois from 1983-1986 and Miami (Ohio) from 1987-1993.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

