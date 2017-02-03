Stallings hopes improvements he saw vs. Tar Heels carry over vs. Duke

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt's shot selection was better, and its defense contained North Carolina like most ACC teams have been unable to do this season.

Now, it's time for the Panthers to make the next step if their recovery from almost unprecedented misery is, indeed, possible.

Winning a game for the first time in a month would be a good start.

Pitt (12-10, 1-8) visits Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for a nationally televised game against No. 21 Duke (17-5, 5-4) that could be a vehicle toward recovery or another descent into historic depths.

The game marks the return of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has missed the past seven while recovering from back surgery.

Pitt has proven itself unable to solve a challenging schedule that is the eighth toughest in the NCAA. Duke represents the Panthers' fourth opponent in the past seven games ranked in the top 25 of the RPI. Pitt also is the only ACC team scheduled to play all four North Carolina schools on the road this season.

A loss would extend Pitt's losing streak to eight games, third longest in school history. Yet, there were signs of improvement in an 80-78 loss at North Carolina on Tuesday.

The Panthers shot 55.6 percent from the floor, 17 of 25 (68 percent) inside and 13 of 29 outside the 3-point arc. Cam Johnson matched a career high with 24 points, and Michael Young added a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds), his best game since donning a mask to protect a fractured orbital bone suffered Jan. 11 against Louisville.

What also encouraged coach Kevin Stallings was Jamel Artis' 17 points that included more than just outside jump shots.

“Artis was able to get inside a little bit and make a couple of plays,” Stallings said. “We talked about that before the game. Artis is really good in there. It's probably something we should do more.”

Artis is one of only five NCAA players averaging more than 20 points (an ACC-leading 20.9) while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc (42.9).

Stallings also was pleased with Pitt's defense, an aspect of the team that has disappointed him through much of the season. Pitt held No. 12 North Carolina to 80 points after the Tar Heels had scored at an 93-point pace during a recent seven-game winning streak.

“We had some guys really compete, and we had to,” Stallings said. “We don't have a big margin for error. We had breakdowns of all kinds, but nobody plays Carolina and doesn't have breakdowns of some kind.

“If you had told me we were going to hold them to 80 at the start of the night, I would have taken it.”

Note: Pitt women's coach Suzie McConnell-Serio was named head coach of the USA U-19 team that will compete for the World Cup on July 22-30 in Italy.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.