Pitt

Pitt loses at Duke in Coach K's return, drops to 1-9 in ACC

Travis Durkee | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
Duke's Grayson Allen celebrates a 3-pointer next to Pitt's Michael Youngduring the second half Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Durham, N.C. Duke won 72-64.

DURHAM, N.C. — Pitt basketball's tour of Tobacco Road ended with another loss Saturday as the Panthers fell to No. 21 Duke, 72-64, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The loss, Pitt's eighth straight, dropped the Panthers to 12-11 overall and 1-9 in ACC play to continue a disappointing first season under Kevin Stallings.

The Blue Devils (18-5, 6-4), clearly inspired by the return of Mike Krzyzewski from back surgery, carried their heightened energy from pregame into the start of the game.

Luke Kennard opened the scoring with a 3, and Amile Jefferson followed with a dunk on Duke's next possession for an early 5-0 lead.

Michael Young gave Pitt its first lead of the game with 12:29 left in the first half as the Panthers led by as many as four points before taking a 28-28 tie into halftime.

Duke's poor shooting from 3-point range (3 of 13) in the first half allowed Pitt apply pressure despite eight first-half turnovers.

Pitt's fury of turnovers continued in the second half as three Panthers possessions within the span of 90 seconds midway through the half ended with a turnover. Luckily for Stallings, Duke missed nearly a half-dozen shots in that span keeping the score at 39-37 Duke.

Duke's touch from deep seemed to remedy itself as the Blue Devils opened up a 55-49 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Grayson Allen and Frank Jackson.

Another 3 from Allen gave Duke a 60-51 lead with 4:18 remaining. The Panthers failed to get closer than 60-57 the rest of the way.

Young led all scorers with 24 points, and Jamel Artis added 17.

Allen led the way for Duke with 21 points, including 18 in the second half.

Pitt's next chance to break its losing streak is Wednesday at Boston College.

