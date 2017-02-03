Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt hoops gets commitment from 6-10 center
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

The slow, but necessary, reconstruction of the Pitt basketball team continued Friday when 6-foot-10 center Peace Ilegomah told coach Kevin Stallings he plans to enroll next school year.

Ilegomah, 19, plays for the Montverde (Fla.) Academy post-graduate team where he averages 13 rebounds, eight points and almost 40 minutes per game, coach Kevin Boyle said.

Boyle said his team has won 19 of 23 games playing a national schedule, and Ilegomah has been a catalyst.

“Most (opponents) have four or five guys his size,” Boyle said. “He's our only big guy in there, but he has really strong resolve, a real strong dude.”

Boyle said Ilegomah is also a good shot blocker — an element that is missing from this season's Pitt team — and plays with energy on both ends of the floor.

“You don't find a lot of guys his size who moves the way he does,” Boyle said.

Ilegomah, a native of Nigeria, graduated from Roselle Catholic (N.J.) High School last year. He attracted Pitt's attention partially due to Montverde assistant Joseph Katuka, also a Nigerian, keeping in contact with Pitt assistant Kevin Sutton, a former Montverde coach.

Guard Marcus Carr, who also has committed to Pitt, plays on Montverde's high school team. Pitt has six verbal commitments for its Class of 2017, including forwards Terrell Brown and Shamiel Stevenson and guards Carr, Aaron Thompson and Jared Wilson-Frame.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.