Pitt hoops gets commitment from 6-10 center

The slow, but necessary, reconstruction of the Pitt basketball team continued Friday when 6-foot-10 center Peace Ilegomah told coach Kevin Stallings he plans to enroll next school year.

Ilegomah, 19, plays for the Montverde (Fla.) Academy post-graduate team where he averages 13 rebounds, eight points and almost 40 minutes per game, coach Kevin Boyle said.

Boyle said his team has won 19 of 23 games playing a national schedule, and Ilegomah has been a catalyst.

“Most (opponents) have four or five guys his size,” Boyle said. “He's our only big guy in there, but he has really strong resolve, a real strong dude.”

Boyle said Ilegomah is also a good shot blocker — an element that is missing from this season's Pitt team — and plays with energy on both ends of the floor.

“You don't find a lot of guys his size who moves the way he does,” Boyle said.

Ilegomah, a native of Nigeria, graduated from Roselle Catholic (N.J.) High School last year. He attracted Pitt's attention partially due to Montverde assistant Joseph Katuka, also a Nigerian, keeping in contact with Pitt assistant Kevin Sutton, a former Montverde coach.

Guard Marcus Carr, who also has committed to Pitt, plays on Montverde's high school team. Pitt has six verbal commitments for its Class of 2017, including forwards Terrell Brown and Shamiel Stevenson and guards Carr, Aaron Thompson and Jared Wilson-Frame.

