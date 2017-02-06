Pitt wants improved effort to equate into wins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings has reason to be encouraged about his team.

Not to the point where he's bragging. Far from it, actually.

Pitt will take an eight-game losing streak into Boston College on Wednesday night when the Panthers try to escape last place in the ACC.

But Pitt (12-11, 1-9) is playing hard and with a purpose after weeks of uninspiring efforts.

In three games since an embarrassing 55-point loss to Louisville on Jan. 11, Pitt has been within reach of the lead late in the game, losing by seven (to Clemson), two (to No. 8 North Carolina) and eight (to No. 18 Duke).

“I feel like we've gotten better as a team,” Stallings said. “Unfortunately, we haven't had a win to show for it.”

Stallings, who has been critical of his team several times in his first season, likes what he sees — and he wants the players to know it.

“I want them to hear positive things from me,” he said. “I want them to hear encouragement from me. There's a lot of season to play and lot of things that can be done with this season.

“When you get on a losing streak, it gets in your head a little bit. I thought we competed real hard at North Carolina, competed very hard at Duke. At times, we played very well.”

The defensive effort has been better, and a half-court offense has led to better shot selection and helped a thin roster conserve energy. Pitt converted 53.3 percent of its shots (56 of 105) in road losses to North Carolina and Duke last week, compared to its season percentage of 45.4.

Senior guard Chris Jones said Stallings “took the reins” and started talking to the team in recent days.

“Just talking to us more and more and trying to see where we're at mentally,” he said.

While postseason play is a longshot, Pitt has eight games left in the regular season — five against unranked teams in Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

“There is another step we can take,” Jones said, “even playing harder and playing better down the stretch.”

Pitt received an unexpected boost from junior center Rozelle Nix, who has been getting more playing time with Ryan Luther out with a foot injury. Nix scored seven points with five rebounds against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Nix, 6-foot-11, 310 pounds, has set an example of hard work by trying to keep his weight under control.

“I come in every night, go into the weight room, go on the treadmill, the eliptical, the stairmaster and work on my cardio,” he said. “Then, I go in the back room and do a couple sprints.

“I definitely have to watch what I eat, but I feel good running up and down the floor. I don't feel tired.”

Jones called Nix a “rebounding machine at practice,” and he gives Pitt a desperately needed presence near the basket. He hopes to remain part of the rotation, even when Luther returns (possibly Feb. 14 against Virginia Tech, Stallings said).

“I can't look at (the Duke game) as my best game,” Nix said. “I have to look forward and keep getting better.” Just like the rest of the team.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.