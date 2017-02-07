Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt tries to get back on track vs. BC in matchup of struggling teams
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
Boston College guard Ky Bowman (0) looks for a way around Louisville forward V.J. King (0) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings liked his team's effort and hard work — but not the results — in back-to-back losses last week at North Carolina and Duke.

As might be expected of a team weighed down by an eight-game losing streak, questions still hover over the Panthers. One answer could surface Wednesday night when Pitt visits Boston College in an attempt to escape last place in the ACC.

Will Pitt play hard all the time, or was the increased energy merely a product of meeting the challenge presented by two of the best teams in the conference?

“I like to think they gave great effort because that's the way you're supposed to play and you're trying to win,” Stallings said. “When you play elite teams, that tends to bring out the best in players. Hopefully, it will bring out their most competitive side.”

Stallings should be encouraged the last-place Panthers (12-11, 1-9) won't consider playing next-to-last-place Boston College (9-15, 2-9) beneath them.

“They're ahead of us,” Pitt senior guard Chris Jones said. “Every team in this league is good.”

Indeed, 12 of the 15 ACC teams are considered locks, good bets or bubble sitters for the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN analysis. The exceptions are Pitt, Boston College and N.C. State.

Still, Boston College — with two of the best guards in the ACC — will offer a different problem than what Pitt has encountered recently. Sophomore Jerome Robinson averages 19.4 points (fourth in the conference) and three assists. Ky Bowman, a freshman, scores at a 13.5 pace.

Stallings said controlling Robinson and Bowman might be difficult.

“We'll have to do the best we can to guard them and limit the number of good looks they get, if we can,” he said.

Despite the Eagles' strong guard play, Boston College's young team has struggled — 11 of the 14 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores — en route to losing seven in a row.

Pitt is in a similar situation, losing nine of its first 10 conference games while two players try to carry the team on their shoulders.

Jamel Artis and Michael Young continue to lead the ACC in scoring, averaging 20.7 and 20.4 points.

“(Pitt) presents a lot of problems for everybody,” coach Jim Christian said. “Both are very versatile guys who can really get it going in a bunch of different ways.”

Pitt sophomore Cam Johnson, with an 11.8 average, has helped, recording a career-high 24 points against North Carolina. But he took only four shots and scored three points at Duke.

Still, the trio is the third-most productive in the nation, averaging 52.9 points per game. When all three score 10 or more, Pitt is 10-4.

Christian said his team can learn from Pitt's recent efforts — with and without the ball.

“They are playing so much better and harder on the defensive side,” he said. “Something our team needs to be learning from.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

