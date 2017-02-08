Young scores 30 as Pitt snaps long losing streak

BOSTON — Pitt finished its road trip on a high note and earned a long-awaited victory.

Michael Young matched a season-high with 30 points, and Sheldon Jeter added 17 as the Panthers pulled away in the second half for a 83-72 win over Boston College at Conte Forum. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak.

The win was Pitt's first since its Jan. 4 overtime triumph over Virginia, and it pulled the Panthers (13-11, 2-9 ACC) out of last place in the league. It instead pushed the Eagles (9-16, 2-10 ACC) into the cellar with their eighth consecutive loss.

The night did not start well for the Panthers. On the first play of the game, leading scorer Jamel Artis drove hard to the basket and appeared to land awkwardly and hurt his right knee. The momentum from the drive carried him to the stairs behind the hoop, and he hopped up them on one leg in obvious pain.

Trainers and teammates then came to check on Artis, who walked under his own power to the Pitt bench. He stood in front of the bench until he checked back in at the 12:25 mark of the first half and played the rest of the game.

Artis' injury was only a temporary setback for him and the Panthers. Young and his teammates were too good, especially in the second half.

After the score was deadlocked 31-31 at halftime, the Panthers came out flying in the second half. Pitt went on a 9-2 run in the first 2 minutes, 15 seconds of the half, capped by a behind-the-back pass from Cameron Johnson to Jeter, who finished with a dunk to give the Panthers a 40-33 lead.

Pitt didn't look back as it opened up a lead as large as 14 on a Young 3-pointer with 12:39 left, and didn't seem to be in any real danger until the Eagles made it a six-point game with 3:59 to go. But the Panthers responded with a pair of baskets from Johnson and Young to effectively put the game away.

Jerome Robinson had 22 points for BC, which jumped out to an early first-half advantage on the strength of a balanced inside-out game. Forward Mo Jeffers got it going early inside before the Eagles got hot shooting from outside.

After a Jeffers layup gave BC a 13-12 lead, the Eagles found some rhythm. Ervins Meznieks' 3-pointer gave BC a 20-14 lead, and after Cameron Johnson's 3 brought Pitt back to 20-17, the Eagles opened it up some more. Jerome Robinson hit a fallaway jumper before Ky Bowman's 3-pointer gave BC a 25-17 lead.

Connor Tava's layup gave Boston College its largest lead of the half at 27-18 before Pitt replied with a 12-2 run led mostly by the trio of Young, Justice Kithcart and Chris Jones.

Without Artis able to find a groove after leaving the game briefly with an injury, others stepping up was well-received.

Kithcart's third 3-pointer of the first half brought the Panthers back to 29-25. Young followed with a layup before Jones powered to the basket for an and-one that gave Pitt its first lead of the game since the 13:19 mark of the first half.

