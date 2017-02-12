Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Former Penn-Trafford diver Ference having strong freshman season at Pitt

Karen Kadilak | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Joe Ference is a freshman diver at Pitt.
Pitt athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Joe Ference is a freshman diver at Pitt.
Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Joe Ference is a freshman diver at Pitt.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Penn-Trafford graduate Joe Ference has soared in his first season on the Pitt men's swimming and diving team.

Ference, a freshman diver, was named Pitt's male athlete of the week for his performance at the Western Pennsylvania Invitational meet Jan. 27-28 at Pitt's Trees Pool.

Ference won the men's 1-meter and 3-meter diving.

His victories were two of 31 claimed by the Panthers in their final meet before the ACC championships. Six schools competed.

In 3 meter, he beat teammate and defending NCAA 3-meter champion Dominic Giordano. His score of 323.35 was a career best.

“He has done a wonderful job,” Pitt diving coach Julian Krug said.

Ference had to adjust to higher boards after competing on only the 1-meter in high school. He was two-time WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champion at Penn-Trafford.

“(College diving) is lot more intense,” he said, adding he is practicing more than with the Warriors.

Ference (310.25) took first place in 1 meter in his collegiate debut in October against Georgia Tech and Boston College. He had a career-high 314.03 in that event later in the month against Buffalo.

Krug said Ference has a good vertical jump and just needs to be more consistent.

“(He has done) a darn good job for a freshman,” Krug said.

Ference has qualified for the NCAA Zone Diving meet March 6-8 at Virginia Tech. Top finishers will advance to the NCAA championship March 23-25 in Indianapolis.

He hopes to be an NCAA champion by the end of his career.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.