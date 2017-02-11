Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt defeats Syracuse, 80-75
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jamel Artis fights for a lose ball with Syracuse's Taurean Thompson in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young scores over Syracuse's Andrew White III in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young dunks past Syracuse's Tyler Lydon in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter fights for a lose ball with Syracuse's Franklin Howard in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young dunks over Syracuse's Andrew White III in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Chris Jones scores past Syracuse's Taurean Thompson in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Chris Jones scores past Syracuse's Taurean Thompson in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter and Cameron Johnson defend on Syracuse's Franklin Howard in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Rozelle Nix fights for the rebound with Syracuse's Andrew White III in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson is fouled by Syracuse's Tyrus Battle in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson hits a three pointer over Syracuse's Andrew White III in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Chris Jones gets around Syracuse's Andrew White III in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Chris Jones saves a lose ball against Syracuse's in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young scores past Syracuse's Tyler Lydon in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter scores past Syracuse's Tyler Lydon in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against Syracuse in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jamel Artis is fouled by Syracuse's John Gillon in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter scores past Syracuse's Tyler Lydon and John Gillon (4) in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter scores past Syracuse's Tyler Roberson in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Chris Jones drives to the hoop against Syracuse's Tyler Lydon in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jamel Artis grabs a rebound from Syracuse's Tyler Roberson in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon gets a high five from Justice Kithcart after making a shot against Syracuse in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson grabs a rebound away from Syracuse's Tyler Lydon in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young dunks over Syracuse's Tyler Lydon and Andrew White III in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter fights for a rebound with Syracuse's Taurean Thompson in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Michael Young scores past Syracuse's Tyler Lydon in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Pitt proved it didn't need Jamie Dixon or a deep bench to defeat Syracuse, beating the Orange, 80-75, on Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers (14-11, 3-9 ACC) maintained control through most of the second half to win its second consecutive game after an eight-game losing streak. Syracuse, which had won five in a row, fell to 16-10, 8-5.

Syracuse lost its ninth game in the past 11 at the Pete, all of them with former coach Jamie Dixon leading the Panthers. Dixon was 14-6 against Syracuse before leaving for TCU at the end of last season.

Coach Kevin Stallings used his starters almost the entire game. Only Justice Kithcart and Rozelle Nix came off the bench and neither scored.

Syracuse got as close as 78-75, on a 3-point shot by John Gillon with three seconds left. Pitt's Sheldon Jeter hit two free throws to set the final margin.

Cam Johson led Pitt with 22 points, including six of eight 3-point shots and two free throws to help quell the late Syracuse rally. Michael Young, who shed the mask over his broken orbital bone for the first time in seven games, added 21, including three dunks. Young has scored 51 points in the past two games.

Jamel Artis, playing on a sore ankle that forced him to miss some practice this week, scored 16 and Sheldon Jeter 14.

Syracuse was led Andrew White III and the 6-foot Gillon, who each scored 20. Sophomore forward Tyler Lydon, the Orange's second-leading scorer before the game with a 14-point average, added eight.

Pitt used an impressive rebounding edge, 26-9, while taking a 35-28 lead at halftime.

Cameron Johnson, taking advantages of holes on the edges of Syracuse's famous 2-3 zone defense, hit four of six 3-point shots to finish the half with 12 points. Young, with two of his dunks, recorded nine points before intermission

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

