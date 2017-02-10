Pitt senior Artis expected to play against Syracuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breakdown: Syracuse has won five in a row – all by no more than 10 points – to move within a game of first place in the ACC. … Syracuse's Andrew White III has averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals over his past five games. … Michael Young scored 30 points at Boston College, matching his career high and giving him 27 games with 20 or more points.

Pitt senior guard Jamel Artis' ankle swelled so badly Thursday that he was forced to miss practice, but coach Kevin Stallings expects him to play Saturday against Syracuse at the Petersen Events Center.

Artis, the second-leading scorer to teammate Michael Young in the ACC with a 20-point average, hurt the ankle early in the Boston College game Wednesday, but he returned and played 23 minutes, recording six points, four assists and four rebounds.

“He was in quite a bit of pain playing in the second half,” Stallings said, “but he was able to get through it and help us win.”

Stallings is less optimistic about getting junior Ryan Luther back before the North Carolina game Feb. 25.

Luther (stress fracture in his foot) has missed the past seven games, but the injury is not healing as Pitt doctors had hoped.

“We were hoping four weeks,” Stallings said. “It looks like it will be closer to six.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.