Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt senior Artis expected to play against Syracuse
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pitt senior guard Jamel Artis' ankle swelled so badly Thursday that he was forced to miss practice, but coach Kevin Stallings expects him to play Saturday against Syracuse at the Petersen Events Center.

Artis, the second-leading scorer to teammate Michael Young in the ACC with a 20-point average, hurt the ankle early in the Boston College game Wednesday, but he returned and played 23 minutes, recording six points, four assists and four rebounds.

“He was in quite a bit of pain playing in the second half,” Stallings said, “but he was able to get through it and help us win.”

Stallings is less optimistic about getting junior Ryan Luther back before the North Carolina game Feb. 25.

Luther (stress fracture in his foot) has missed the past seven games, but the injury is not healing as Pitt doctors had hoped.

“We were hoping four weeks,” Stallings said. “It looks like it will be closer to six.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.