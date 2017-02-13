Diver Ference having strong freshman season at Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford graduate Joe Ference has soared in his first season on the Pitt men's swimming and diving team.

Ference, a freshman diver, was named Pitt's male athlete of the week for his performance at the Western Pennsylvania Invitational meet Jan. 27-28 at Pitt's Trees Pool.

Ference won the 1-meter and 3-meter events. His victories were two of 31 claimed by the Panthers in their final meet before the ACC championships. Six schools competed.

In 3-meter, he beat teammate and defending NCAA 3-meter champion Dominic Giordano. His score of 323.35 was a career best.

“He has done a wonderful job,” Pitt diving coach Julian Krug said.

Ference had to adjust to higher boards after competing on only the 1-meter in high school. He was two-time WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champion at Penn-Trafford.

“(College diving) is lot more intense,” he said, adding he is practicing more than with the Warriors.

Ference (310.25) took first place in 1-meter in his collegiate debut in October against Georgia Tech and Boston College. He had a career-high 314.03 in that event later in the month against Buffalo.

Krug said Ference has a good vertical jump and just needs to be more consistent.

“(He has done) a darn good job for a freshman,” Krug said.

Ference has qualified for the NCAA Zone Diving meet March 6-8 at Virginia Tech. Top finishers will advance to the NCAA championship March 23-25 in Indianapolis.

He hopes to be an NCAA champion by the end of his career.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.