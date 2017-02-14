Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt blows lead twice in loss to Virginia Tech
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Sheldon Jeter (21) attempts to block a shot by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Justin Robinson (5) in the first half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers center Rozelle Nix (25) shoots after pulling in a rebound over Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ahmed Hill (13) in the first half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Chris Jones (12) scores over Virginia Tech Hokies guard Seth Allen (4) in the first half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Cameron Johnson (23) drives to the hoop past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Khadim Sy (2) in the first half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Cameron Johnson (23) reacts after losing 66-63 to the Virginia Tech Hokies in their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Michael Young (2) reacts after a foul was called against the Panthers late in the game of their 66-63 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies in their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Michael Young (2) has a shot blocked by Virginia Tech Hokies forward Zach LeDay (32) late in the second half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Kevin Stallings talks with his team during a timeout against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Sheldon Jeter (21) tries to grab loose ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ty Outlaw (42) looks on in the second half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Cameron Johnson (23) prepares to take a shot as time is about to expire as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Justin Bibbs (10) looks on in the second half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Cameron Johnson (23) drives the lane while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ahmed Hill (13) in the second half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Sheldon Jeter (21) tries to grab loose ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ty Outlaw (42) looks on in the second half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Jamel Artis (1) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies guard Matt Galloway (33) in the first half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Michael Young (2) shoots while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies defenders Justin Bibbs (10) and Zach LeDay (32) in the first half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ahmed Hill (13) pulls in a rebound against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Sheldon Jeter (21) in the second half of their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland. Virginia Tech defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Cameron Johnson (23) reacts after losing 66-63 to the Virginia Tech Hokies in their ACC contest at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday Feb.14, 2017 in Oakland.

Pitt's season took a sudden downturn Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center as the Panthers couldn't handle prosperity in a 66-63 loss to Virginia Tech.

Pitt lost an 11-point halftime lead and another four-point advantage with one minute, 55 seconds.

Sheldon Jeter's two free throws were Pitt's last points, and two foul shots each by Zach LeDay and Justin Robinson around a 3-pointer by Seth Allen were the deciding plays for Virginia Tech (18-7, 6-6). Cam Johnson missed two 3-pointers and Jamel Artis one in the final seconds for Pitt.

Johnson led Pitt with 17 points, and Ahmed Hill had 17 for Virginia Tech.

Pitt had won two in a row after stopping an eight-game losing streak last week at Boston College.

The Panthers (14-12, 3-10) were in control for much of the night after opening the game on an 8-0 run.

Virginia Tech played on less than two days rest after beating Virginia in double overtime Sunday but showed no signs of fatigue.

The Hokies crawled into its first lead on what amounted to a seven-point play in a one-second span with 9:06 left in the second half.

Pitt's Michael Young was called for an intentional foul on Hill, who made the layup and the two free throws. Then, with Pitt losing possession because of the foul, Justin Bibbs quickly hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Hokies the lead, 53-52.

Pitt never led by more than four points after that, and the Hokies took a 59-57 lead with 4:25 left on a basket by Robinson.

But Pitt regained the advantage, 61-59, and some of its lost momentum at 3:19 after baskets by Sheldon Jeter and Young.

Allen grabbed the lead back for the Hokies for good, 64-63, hitting a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left.

Pitt's early dominance — the Panthers shot 70 percent while taking an 18-8 lead in the first 5:24 — led coach Kevin Stallings to give some playing time to his little-used bench.

But among Rozelle Nix, Justice Kithcart, Damon Wilson and Jonathan Milligan, Nix had the most activity, recording two points, one rebound and three personal fouls.

Virginia Tech played its first game without leading rebounder Chris Clarke, who is lost for the season after tearing an ACL in his left knee Sunday against Virginia.

Clarke's absence was evident in the first half, with Pitt holding a 24-15 edge on the boards.

Johnson, who hit six of eight 3-pointers Saturday against Syracuse, ramped up his long-range accuracy, hitting four of his first five attempts from beyond the arc. Overall in the first half, which ended with Pitt leading 40-29, the Panthers hit eight of 12 3-pointers.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

