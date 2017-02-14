Pitt's Narduzzi taps Partridge as defensive line coach

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi hopes to strengthen his ties with Florida recruits after naming Charlie Partridge as his new defensive line coach.

Partridge, who served under Pitt coaches Walt Harris and Dave Wannstedt as defensive line, linebackers and special teams coach from 2003-07, was head coach at Florida Atlantic of Conference USA the past three seasons, compiling consecutive 3-9 seasons.

He also has been an assistant at Arkansas (2013) and Wisconsin (2008-12), working with the defensive line and special teams. He was All-American J.J. Watt's position coach in 2010.

Partridge was named associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Wisconsin in 2011 and 2012. Wisconsin won three Big Ten titles from 2010-12, earning Rose Bowl berths each season.He also coached at Iowa State and Eastern Illinois.

At Pitt, Partridge coached Darrelle Revis, who became a first-round draft choice, and All-American linebacker Scott McKillop.

“I love special teams,” Revis said in 2006, the season his 73-yard punt return against West Virginia was honored by ESPN as the college football play of the year. “I have to credit my special teams coach, Charlie Partridge. He put me back there and let me help the team. Even if it was on punt block, I just tried to help the team any way I could.”

Narduzzi said he followed Partridge's career when both coached in the Big Ten.“I've been a big fan of Charlie's work for a very long time,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “I remember watching his defensive lines at Wisconsin and really admiring how they played. Charlie's players reflected his high energy and passion. He's an incredibly bright coach who is an excellent teacher and knows how to develop players.

“Charlie's familiarity with Pitt is a major asset and the fact that he has experience as a head coach will benefit our entire staff. His reputation as a strong recruiter is highly deserved and will serve us well all across the ACC footprint, including Pittsburgh.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Pitt and work with coach Narduzzi and his staff,” Partridge said in a statement. “I'm fully aware that the University of Pittsburgh is a special institution in an amazing city with a top-notch football program that competes at the highest level in the ACC. I look forward to applying all the lessons I've learned since previously being here while also learning from this tremendous staff.”

