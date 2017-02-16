Pitt to test new lineup after losing players to MLB Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When MLB raids Pitt baseball coach Joe Jordano's roster — and that occurred five times in last spring's draft — it's good for business.

Catching the attention of pro scouts shines a favorable light on Pitt's ability to develop players and often is the appropriate career move for the player, even if he hasn't exhausted his eligibility. Recruits notice such things.

But the celebration contained mixed emotions when Pitt shortstop Charles Leblanc, the ACC's 2016 batting champion (.405), was picked in the fourth round last year by the Rangers. Later, first baseman Nick Yarnall, who led the team with 11 home runs and hit .309, went to the Dodgers in the 35th round.

Jordano was not surprised when ace pitcher T.J. Zeuch went 21st overall to the Blue Jays, but losing Leblanc and Yarnall was unexpected.

“We all had MLB Draft Tracker on at the same time,” Jordano said. “We're thinking we're in pretty good shape. When we heard Charles in the fourth round, there was a collective sigh in the baseball office.”

Jordano was planning to bat Leblanc and Yarnall 3-4 in the lineup. Now, there will be a significant shakeup when Pitt opens its season Friday with a three-day, four-game series in Kissimmee, Fla., against Delaware (twice), Kansas State and Ohio State.

“We were very happy for Charles. Don't misinterpret that,” Jordano said. “Wonderful young man, great family, incredible work ethic. The first week of June, where are you going to get another player the caliber of Charles Leblanc?”

Jordano's initial response is moving sophomore David Yanni from second base to shortstop and inserting freshman Alex Amos at second.

Couple the draft with arm misery for pitchers Blair Calvo, Derek West and Matt Pidich — each had Tommy John surgery — and the result is plenty of opportunity for young players.

Calvo will sit out this season. West will miss his second in a row after also having a procedure on his knee. Pidich has recovered and will be in the starting rotation this weekend along with Josh Falk and Josh Mitchell.

“We're going to have a lot of people on the field this year that are in different roles,” Jordano said. “Instead of a guy hitting in the 6-hole, (Frank Maldonado) is now hitting in the 4-hole. A guy who might have been a reliever is now a starter.

“That's a completely new mentality. The uncertainty is how they respond to those roles.”

The good news is relief pitcher Yaya Chentouf is back after leading Pitt with six saves and earning a berth on the ACC All-Freshman team.

“One thing about Yaya, he's not afraid,” Jordano said. “You have that sense when you give him the ball, you are going to have a chance to close the game.”

Jordano, entering his 20th season at Pitt, received a three-year contract extension in August to continue battling the unforgiving ACC.

Seven ACC schools, led by No. 2 Florida State, are stacked among the top 21 in Baseball America's preseason rankings. Pitt opens its ACC season March 10 against No. 7 Louisville.

“You're talking the major leagues of college baseball,” Jordano said. “Most of the teams in the ACC are hard-wired to go to Omaha (for the College World Series).”

In three ACC seasons, Pitt is 67-88 overall (30-58 in the conference), but 22 losses were by a combined 29 runs.

“You're one hit, one walk, one error, one sacrifice bunt away from possibly winning some of those games,” Jordano said.

In hopes of closing that gap, senior catcher Manny Pazos was in the batting cage almost every day in the fall with volunteer assistant Jimmy Negrych, a former Pitt player who spent 11 years in professional baseball.

“We are always picked last in the ACC. That's without a doubt,” Catcher Manny Pazos said. “But in our minds we don't see it that way. Every practice we tell (the younger players), ‘You worked way too hard in the fall to let this one go.' ”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.