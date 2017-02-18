Pitt upsets No. 17 Florida State behind Jeter's big day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt took a step toward late-season relevancy Saturday in an 80-66 victory against No. 17 Florida State at Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers (15-12, 4-10 ACC) did it in an unorthodox manner, with coach Kevin Stallings using his bench after halftime, even during an unsuccessful second-half rally by Florida State (21-6, 9-5).

The personnel moves represented a departure from the 66-63 loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday. In that game, Stallings allowed his starters to play the entire second half while giving up an 11-point halftime lead.

Sheldon Jeter was mainly responsible for keeping Pitt upright in the second half, getting 17 of his game-high 29 points after intermission. Three other Panthers scored 10 or more, led by Jamel Artis with 16, Michael Young 11 and Cam Johnson 10.

Pitt's biggest lead was 58-43 with 13 minutes, two seconds left in the second half. But Young's basket that gave Pitt a 61-48 lead at 10:11 was the Panthers' last bucket or the next 5:20.

Meanwhile, Florida State crawled to within 64-62 with 6:15 to play before Chris Jones broke the drought at 5:53. After that, Pitt got its offense back in rhythm, took a 74-64 led at 2:22 on a basket by Jeter and coasted to the victory, its third in the past four games.

At halftime, Pitt led 41-37 thanks to two late put-back baskets by subs Corey Manigault and Rozelle Nix.

Jonathan Milligan also added a 3-pointer. Nix assisted on a 3-pointer by Cam Johnson, and Manigault contributed three rebounds.

Stallings re-inserted all five starters into the lineup to start the second half and Pitt quickly went up 49-39 on five points from Jeter and a 3-pointer from Johnson.

Jeter remained aggressive with the ball in his hands and hit three more baskets before Artis made a 3-pointer to help Pitt boost its lead to 58-43 at 13:02.