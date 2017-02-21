Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Johnson's provides spark for Pitt's faint NCAA Tournament hopes
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson takes off on a fast break after a steal against Florida State in the first half Feb. 18, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson scores around Florida State's Jonathan Isaac in the first half Saturday Feb. 18, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Soft-spoken and serious in most of his public appearances, Pitt sophomore Cam Johnson looks the part of someone who earned two Ivy League scholarship offers and was salutatorian of his graduating class at Our Lady of Sacred Heart.

He was chosen to the All-ACC Academic team last year, but the achievement that most matters to Pitt fans is how he has lifted his play to another level, averaging 12.1 points over 27 starts. Perhaps even more impressive, he has hit nearly 57 percent of his 3-point attempts over the past four games.

Still, Johnson can't escape the frustration felt by members of the basketball team that takes barely visible NCAA Tournament hopes into Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday to play Wake Forest.

He seems determined to do something about it.

“Just knowing we dropped some (games) we should have won, we're (saying), ‘OK, let's go win some that people might not expect us to win,' ” he said.Pitt is 1-5 on the road in the ACC, so the Wake Forest game fits in that category. It's a must-win for Pitt, which could fall out of NIT contention over the next two weeks.

Pitt backed itself into a corner by losing at least five games that looked like victories either before tipoff or well into the game.

• The first sign of misery was a 64-55 loss to Duquesne on Dec. 2 at PPG Paints Arena, halting Pitt's 15-game winning streak against the Dukes. Duquesne lost 12 of its next 18 games and dropped into last place in the 14-team Atlantic 10. Jamel Artis, Pitt's second-leading scorer, did not play after he was suspended for the game.

• Pitt led Notre Dame by 11 in the first half and five with under three minutes left in regulation, but lost in overtime.

• Less than a month after Pitt lost at N.C. State, the school announced coach Mark Gottfried will be fired at the end of the season. After beating Pitt, N.C. State has lost eight of nine.

• Clemson rallied in the second half to beat Pitt at Petersen Events Center. Clemson was 0-6 before the game and 2-4 after it.

• Virginia Tech trailed by 13 early in the second half, also at the Pete, as Pitt scored 11 points in the final 12:11.

If Pitt (15-12, 4-10 ACC) had won two of those games, it would have a chance to reach 20 victories before the end of the season.

“It's honestly a little frustrating,” Johnson said, “but it's in the past. All we can do is work to win games in the future.”

Pitt has won three of its past four games — its best stretch in more than a month — and the only major change has been in the team's approach, Johnson said.

“Nobody has done anything different,” he said. “We just played hard as a team and got good results.”

That includes more contributions from the little-used bench, less freedom on offense and better defense.

After holding Florida State's leading scorer Dwayne Bacon without a point, Pitt next tries its luck with Wake Forest's 6-10 sophomore John Collins, who is averaging 19 points per game.

“What jumps off the page about Wake Forest is its abilty to score inside and outside,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. “John Collins is as good, if not better, than any post player in the league, and they have terrific 3-point shooting to go around them (third in the ACC at 38.5 percent).”Stallings said beating Wake Forest starts with good defense.“You have to start with trying to figure out a defensive plan to where you can, hopefully, get enough stops to keep yourself in the game.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

