Pitt loses 85-67 against North Carolina

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Carolina's 85-67 victory against Pitt on Saturday at Petersen Events Center looked every bit like it should:

The ACC's leader toying with the 12th-place team.

The No. 8 Tar Heels (25-5, 13-3) never trailed after taking an 19-17 lead less than midway through the first half and coasted to its fourth consecutive victory and 13th in the past 15 games.

Pitt (15-14, 4-12) is only 3-3 since halting an eight-game losing streak Feb. 8.

With a minimum of three games left in the season -- all away from the Pete -- the Panthers are in danger of suffering their first losing season since 1999-2000 when former coach Ben Howland's first team finished 13-15. Pitt hasn't won fewer than five conference games since the 1976-77 team was 1-9 in the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League.

The Tar Heels' displayed their superior athleticism by grabbing 24 offensive rebounds, at one point in the second half matching Pitt's total on both ends of the court. Overall, North Carolina outrebounded Pitt, 48-28.

Senior day did not go well for Pitt's four seniors. Sheldon Jeter fouled out with 6:10 left in the game after scoring seven points and grabbing two rebounds. Michael Young and Jamel Artis led Pitt with 17 points each and Chris Jones added 10.

Early in the game, Pitt looked it might trade punches with North Carolina, and the Panthers took a 17-11 lead with 12:44 left until halftime.

But North Carolina quickly asserted its dominance on the boards and seized a 40-28 lead at intermission while outrebounding Pitt, 21-12.

It could have been closer at halftime, but with Pitt trailing, 35-28, Jones was called for an offensive foul while sinking a driving layup.

The basket was disallowed, coach Kevin Stallings went into a rage while pacing up and down the sideline and Kennedy Meeks scored to give North Carolina a 37-28 lead.

North Carolina closed the half on a 10-0 run.

Cam Johnson tried to get Pitt back into the game early in the second half with a steal and two dunks to cut the Tar Heels' lead to 42-34. But North Carolina quickly brought its advantage back to double digits and never was threatened after that.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.