Pitt looks to shake slump, finish strong

Pitt's loss to North Carolina indelibly identified the wide gulf between the Panthers and the ACC blue bloods.

North Carolina (25-5, 13-3) leads the 15-team conference and is preparing for what may be a long run through the NCAA Tournament.

Pitt (15-14, 4-12) is tied with Clemson for 12th and is in danger of its worst conference showing since 1976-77 when former coach Tim Grgurich's team was 1-9 in the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League, which later morphed into the Eastern 8 and the Atlantic 10.

Unless Pitt wins the ACC Tournament, it will miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in six seasons after a 10-year run from 2002-2011 under Ben Howland and Jamie Dixon.

So, no one should be surprised the No. 8 Tar Heels scored 18 more points (85-67), grabbed 20 more rebounds (48-28) and dished out 13 more assists (23-10) on Pitt's home court. Pitt has lost three of four games.

What's next for the Panthers?

Jamel Artis, one of four seniors who played their final regular-season game at the Pete on Saturday, said immediate plans call for merely another week of preparation. “Finish out strong,” Artis said when asked about the team's approach and goals over the final games of the season, starting Tuesday at Georgia Tech.

“We can't give up right now. We still have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We are going to keep practicing hard, watching film, getting extra hours in the gym. You're not going to stop working. These next few games, play your heart out.”

If the current standings hold, Pitt and Clemson (14-14, 4-12) would play in the first round of the ACC Tournament at noon March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Clemson defeated Pitt, 67-60, on Jan. 28 at the Pete.

If they lose their final regular-season games to Georgia Tech and Virginia, the Panthers could fall to a No. 14 seed and a 7 p.m. game against the No. 11 seed.

That reality severely limits Pitt's goals — for most people, but not coach Kevin Stallings.

“If you have a game left, it's worthwhile to have a goal to win,” he said. “Different people have different attitudes toward different things, but I'll be watching Georgia Tech tape (Saturday night).“I don't know how (the players) will feel come Tuesday night, but I know how I'll feel. Hopefully, they'll want to keep competing and keep trying to win, and we'll keep trying to do our best to help them.”

If Artis is any indication, Pitt's players and their coach share the same hopes.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.