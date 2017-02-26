Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt looks to shake slump, finish strong
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
North Carolina's Tony Bradley defends on Pitt's Michael Young in the second half Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Pitt's loss to North Carolina indelibly identified the wide gulf between the Panthers and the ACC blue bloods.

North Carolina (25-5, 13-3) leads the 15-team conference and is preparing for what may be a long run through the NCAA Tournament.

Pitt (15-14, 4-12) is tied with Clemson for 12th and is in danger of its worst conference showing since 1976-77 when former coach Tim Grgurich's team was 1-9 in the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League, which later morphed into the Eastern 8 and the Atlantic 10.

Unless Pitt wins the ACC Tournament, it will miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in six seasons after a 10-year run from 2002-2011 under Ben Howland and Jamie Dixon.

So, no one should be surprised the No. 8 Tar Heels scored 18 more points (85-67), grabbed 20 more rebounds (48-28) and dished out 13 more assists (23-10) on Pitt's home court. Pitt has lost three of four games.

What's next for the Panthers?

Jamel Artis, one of four seniors who played their final regular-season game at the Pete on Saturday, said immediate plans call for merely another week of preparation. “Finish out strong,” Artis said when asked about the team's approach and goals over the final games of the season, starting Tuesday at Georgia Tech.

“We can't give up right now. We still have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We are going to keep practicing hard, watching film, getting extra hours in the gym. You're not going to stop working. These next few games, play your heart out.”

If the current standings hold, Pitt and Clemson (14-14, 4-12) would play in the first round of the ACC Tournament at noon March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Clemson defeated Pitt, 67-60, on Jan. 28 at the Pete.

If they lose their final regular-season games to Georgia Tech and Virginia, the Panthers could fall to a No. 14 seed and a 7 p.m. game against the No. 11 seed.

That reality severely limits Pitt's goals — for most people, but not coach Kevin Stallings.

“If you have a game left, it's worthwhile to have a goal to win,” he said. “Different people have different attitudes toward different things, but I'll be watching Georgia Tech tape (Saturday night).“I don't know how (the players) will feel come Tuesday night, but I know how I'll feel. Hopefully, they'll want to keep competing and keep trying to win, and we'll keep trying to do our best to help them.”

If Artis is any indication, Pitt's players and their coach share the same hopes.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.